'Small house' takes boyfriend's wife to court

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman was granted a peace order after she approached the civil court accusing her boyfriend's wife of insulting and assaulting her.

Nomercy Gonda appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube accusing her boyfriend's wife, Melisa Nyakabano, of visiting her workplace and insulting her.

"I was involved in a relationship with her husband without the knowledge of him being married, but when I discovered that he was, I left him. She has, since December, visited my workplace countless times and shouts despicable words at me," she said.

Gonda also accused Nyakabano of verbally abusing her through the phone.

"She is texting me and calling me, saying all sorts of things. she keeps calling me and accusing me of being a prostitute," she said.

Gonda also accused her boyfriend's wife of threatening to hire soldiers to beat her up as a way of silencing her.

Nyakabano did not oppose the application, but insisted that Gonda was still involved in a relationship with her husband.

"I want to live in peace with her, but she has not left my husband as she said, she is still seeing my husband, that's why I taunt her," she said.

Nyakabano also accused Gonda of sleeping with her husband in her matrimonial home.

"I always text her because she is still seeing my husband and when I am out of town she comes to sleep at my house, in my bed and I have no option," she said.

Nyakabano also accused Gonda of causing chaos in her home as she claims she is now being regularly assaulted by her husband.

"I have no peace in my home now, my husband now beats me each time I ask him about his relationship with her," she said.

In granting the order, Ncube advised Nyakabano not to assault or insult Gonda and encouraged both parties to live amicably.

Source - the standard

