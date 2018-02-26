Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fierce clashes over 'Ndebele king'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Anti-riot police yesterday cordoned off Barbourfields Stadium (BF) in Bulawayo where the planned coronation of Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as the king of the Ndebele people was supposed to take place.

The High Court on Friday ruled that the ceremony cannot go ahead, but that did not stop scores of activists thronging the area in anticipation of a visit by the king.

Police had other ideas, beating up the activists to disperse them, resulting in running battles.

Nqobani Ndlovu (NN) spoke to Chief Mathema (CM), the chairperson of the Crown Council, which was organising the event, after the skirmishes. Below is the full interview.

NN: Did you make any plans for the king to meet his subjects following his arrival on Friday and after the High Court stopped his coronation?

CM: Actually, we had planned to have the king go to Mzilikazi, on an open space near BF to just greet the people, and tell them to disperse while we engage government or explore other avenues to address this issue.

However, cops, overzealous as usual, provoked the people and started beating them up. People wanted to see their king.

There is nothing that we can do since police work under instruction. Unfortunately, and sadly, this matter has been politicised by the government yet it is purely a traditional issue.

This is not a new thing. Under the Ndebele tradition, a king has always been there. We haven't had a king since 1893 after the destruction of the Ndebele kingdom by the Pioneer Column.

What is painful is that more than 100 years after, we have a black-led government that still has a mentality of the Pioneer Column that destroyed the Ndebele kingdom.

NN: And your reaction to the High Court ban — what is the way forward?

CM: We will of course sit down and strategise on the way forward. And, yes, we are definitely going to appeal that ruling.

Unfortunately, while we can seek redress at the courts, we understand that people are appointed to some posts, judges for example, and appointees can disappoint those that did not appoint them.

That is a fact. Judges can easily be given an instruction to give certain rulings.

In that same vein and interestingly, the judgement we got on Friday is almost similar to what (Local Government) minister (July) Moyo wrote to me in banning today's [yesterday's] coronation.

And in that letter, the minister did not quote any section of the constitution. It was more of a love letter, just an ordinary letter to me.

NN: Any other avenues you are exploring outside courts to find redress? Engaging government, protests maybe?

CM: What government must realise and know is that Khumalo is our king, whether there is an official ceremony or not. He is our king.

Government might have its own ideas, but at the end of the day, we are black people, we have cultures, traditions and norms that have been there, been followed for I don't know how long.

Also, as black people, we are different, we have different traditions and cultures and government must just respect that. I think government is being paranoid to think we want to cause secession, no, far from it.

We want a king as given in our traditional leadership set-up. We are not fighting government or trying to hijack its powers.

That is why we even notified the government up to the level of the presidency about this ceremony to show that there is nothing sinister in having a public event to unveil the king to the people.

If government had any other misgivings, they were supposed to engage us in time, air their concerns and we would have addressed them and not to send police officers to beat and teargas people for wanting to see the king.

NN: If you can explain the duties of the king? What will he be doing?

CM: In our culture, the traditional leadership structure does not end at the level of a chief, it goes high up to the level of a king.

There are some duties that can be done by chiefs, and at the same time there are some duties that are beyond their level and require a king. That is where Khumalo comes in.

Our set-up is not different from that of South Africa where we come from.

It has always been like that, we found it like that and we will depart this earth and leave the Ndebele traditional leadership set-up like that. It is a fact that we cannot change.

There are some who are saying we should wait to have an enabling Act to have a king, but we are also saying we want to have our culture guard this whole process as you cannot regulate a people's culture.

NN: You mentioned that government is handling this whole matter in a political manner. There are others who now accuse government of making this issue tribal. Your thoughts?

CM: I am not the one saying it, but, yes, a lot of people now have a feeling that this is all about tribalism since a certain tribe is being stopped from wanting to enjoy and practice some of its traditional practices.

People are being beaten up simply for wanting to respect their tradition. They are being teargassed.

I don't know how human rights groups and lawyers view all this, but If that is not tribalism, what is it?

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Ndebele, #King, #Clashes

Comments

Flat to rent

7,5 tonne truck on sale

Cleaning services available

Guards available

Cattle breeding scheme

Cleaning services available

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale

Car seat tablet holders on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'There can't be elections without reform,' insist Chamisa - then why are you contesting, scatter brain

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Time is running out - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chamisa apologises

5 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Mnangagwa 'evicts' resettled farmers

5 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Unknown party targets Zanu-PF strongholds

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mugabe's exit from politics is not enough to absolve individual crimes: Chin'ono responds to Dendere

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Govt must act on Zimsec rot

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Castle PSL kickoff deferred

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs for Scottish side Dundee United

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF sons-in-law

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mukanya euphoria grips Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

PICTURES: MDC Alliance rally in Chinhoyi

7 hrs ago | 2498 Views

PICTURES: Violent 'dogs' unleashed on Khupe

7 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Most Zimbabweans buy from flea markets

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe beat Nepal in World Cup qualifier

7 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bosso beat CAPS to win useless Mohadi challenge

7 hrs ago | 1326 Views

'Small house' takes boyfriend's wife to court

7 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Mnangagwa's police sued $5m for killing vendor

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe loyalists plot Zanu-PF poll ambush

8 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Trump deals Mnangagwa big blow

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Scramble for A' Level places

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Tsvangirai's estate causing sparks to fly

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

'Only Chamisa can be an instrument of change'

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Looters give Mnangagwa govt first test

8 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa's administration has been plunged into fresh turmoil

8 hrs ago | 777 Views

Madlela won't follow Majaivana's footsteps

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Sergei Lavrov due in Zimbabwe this week

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

$206m highway crumbles before commissioning

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Politburo to decide on primaries

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Buhera attacks affected my health - Khupe

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt cuts First Term fees

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Vehicle registration fees slashed

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

ZRP pledges improved service delivery

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa about God

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chamisa should have been more patient and more humble

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Diesel price slashed

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Modalities for anti-graft courts set

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe haunted by MDC-T violence

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mthwakazi chiefs in defiant mood regarding the coronation

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

ED, vulture fortuitously turned nightingale, charm UK PM with 'Your eyes only!' note

8 hrs ago | 585 Views

The Ndebele King and my Pragmatic Shona Vision

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

ZANU PF and MDC-T same violence Whatsapp group

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

Kembo Mohadi charity game: A gamble for political populism

10 hrs ago | 762 Views

Open Letter to Chamisa - Tribal perception will destroy you!

11 hrs ago | 3405 Views

#EDHasMyVote campaign goes to Masvingo

12 hrs ago | 814 Views

MDC was never a violent party, says Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda

12 hrs ago | 4251 Views

Police fire warning shots as Macheso is accused of moving with thieves

13 hrs ago | 4068 Views

Highlanders out of championship race this year

13 hrs ago | 1425 Views

King of Matabeleland or King of the Ndebele: does Matabeleland even need a king?

14 hrs ago | 2766 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days