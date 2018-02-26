Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean teen signs for Scottish side Dundee United

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
UNHERALDED Zimbabwean teenage prodigy Matifadza Zata has agreed a deal to join Scottish football side Dundee until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 17-year-old, who recently left Scottish giants Rangers, has dual nationality having represented Scotland at under-16 level, but is still eligible to represent Zimbabwe.

Zata, who is widely considered one of Scottish football's exciting youth prospects, will be hoping to continue his progress at Dundee's development squad and hopefully graduate into the Scottish Premiership side's first team.

He tweeted that he was "delighted to sign" at Dundee's United's Tannadice Park and "very excited to see what the future holds".

After starting his career with Alloa Athletic's pro-youth side, Zata spent over four years with Rangers' youth academy, playing alongside the likes of Rangers Under-20 defender Jordan Houston and Scottish starlet Billy Gilmour, who joined Chelsea last year.

Zata joined Scottish lower-tier side East Kilbride in September last year after signing for the club on a development loan until January and immediately impressed the club's boss Billy Stark.

"Mati is here to give us energy and legs," said Stark.

"He's a strong boy, a powerful runner who scored a lot of goals for Rangers' under-17s last season.

"He's a box-to-box midfielder and will bring a lot to the squad."

Upon his departure from Rangers "Mati" described it as "a very sad day".

"A very sad day leaving the club that I've loved and supported all my life, but nothing's meant to last forever. Would like to thank all the players, coaches and parents that have helped me along the way and made it such a memorable experience, wishing all the boys the best of luck," he wrote on Twitter.

Zata's position — central or attacking midfield — was one in which Rangers strengthened heavily during the January transfer window, bringing Sean Goss, Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy, who can also play out wide.

He will be hoping to make the most of the new opportunity offered by Dundee United as he looks to progress to the senior ranks.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

Elephant lounge suite

3pierce couches

Bridal team available

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale

Brazilian noble on sale

Town house on sale

Elephant lounge suite

Perfumes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'There can't be elections without reform,' insist Chamisa - then why are you contesting, scatter brain

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Time is running out - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa apologises

5 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Mnangagwa 'evicts' resettled farmers

5 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Unknown party targets Zanu-PF strongholds

5 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mugabe's exit from politics is not enough to absolve individual crimes: Chin'ono responds to Dendere

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Govt must act on Zimsec rot

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Castle PSL kickoff deferred

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF sons-in-law

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mukanya euphoria grips Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Fierce clashes over 'Ndebele king'

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

PICTURES: MDC Alliance rally in Chinhoyi

7 hrs ago | 2492 Views

PICTURES: Violent 'dogs' unleashed on Khupe

7 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Most Zimbabweans buy from flea markets

7 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe beat Nepal in World Cup qualifier

7 hrs ago | 711 Views

Bosso beat CAPS to win useless Mohadi challenge

7 hrs ago | 1322 Views

'Small house' takes boyfriend's wife to court

7 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Mnangagwa's police sued $5m for killing vendor

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mugabe loyalists plot Zanu-PF poll ambush

7 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Trump deals Mnangagwa big blow

7 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Scramble for A' Level places

7 hrs ago | 590 Views

Tsvangirai's estate causing sparks to fly

7 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Only Chamisa can be an instrument of change'

7 hrs ago | 321 Views

Looters give Mnangagwa govt first test

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa's administration has been plunged into fresh turmoil

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Madlela won't follow Majaivana's footsteps

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Sergei Lavrov due in Zimbabwe this week

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

$206m highway crumbles before commissioning

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Politburo to decide on primaries

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Buhera attacks affected my health - Khupe

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Govt cuts First Term fees

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Vehicle registration fees slashed

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

ZRP pledges improved service delivery

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa about God

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chamisa should have been more patient and more humble

8 hrs ago | 216 Views

Diesel price slashed

8 hrs ago | 250 Views

Modalities for anti-graft courts set

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Khupe haunted by MDC-T violence

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mthwakazi chiefs in defiant mood regarding the coronation

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

ED, vulture fortuitously turned nightingale, charm UK PM with 'Your eyes only!' note

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

The Ndebele King and my Pragmatic Shona Vision

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

ZANU PF and MDC-T same violence Whatsapp group

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Kembo Mohadi charity game: A gamble for political populism

10 hrs ago | 762 Views

Open Letter to Chamisa - Tribal perception will destroy you!

11 hrs ago | 3390 Views

#EDHasMyVote campaign goes to Masvingo

12 hrs ago | 814 Views

MDC was never a violent party, says Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda

12 hrs ago | 4238 Views

Police fire warning shots as Macheso is accused of moving with thieves

13 hrs ago | 4068 Views

Highlanders out of championship race this year

13 hrs ago | 1424 Views

King of Matabeleland or King of the Ndebele: does Matabeleland even need a king?

14 hrs ago | 2763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days