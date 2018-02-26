Unknown party targets Zanu-PF strongholds

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) has taken its campaign for the 2018 elections to the ruling Zanu-PF's rural strongholds with the party last week holding a series of rallies in Kariba, Mashonaland Central.ZIPP leader Blessing Kasiyamhuru said he had lined up more rallies in rural Matabeleland South as his party seeks to consolidate its support ahead of the elections."Today (yesterday) we are going to Umzingwane after successful rallies in Kariba on Friday and other rural areas of Mashonaland Central," he said."We are done with urban areas. We are now targeting the rural vote."If the election is called tomorrow, we are confident of sweeping clean Bulawayo and the whole of Manicaland."There is no part that we have not hit in urban areas. We are now sweeping rural areas. The reception so far in rural areas has been exceptional and very wonderful. We are sure of winning this election as ZIPP."Kasiyamhuru also disclosed that his party would field candidates for all contested constituencies.