Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga opens Africa Factbook conference

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga will today officially open the one-day Africa Factbook Stakeholders Consultative Conference organised by local publishing company, Book of African Records (BAR) in partnership with African Union Commission (AUC) and Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) at Harare International Conference Centre.

The event will be attended by international and local delegates.

The African Factbook project, meant to pool together useful facts about Africa and its people for purposes of information dissemination, education, reference, statistics and documentation, is being implemented by the BAR on the strength of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the African Union.

BAR founder and editor-in-chief, Kwame Muzawazi, said the conference was meant to consult and get various views, expectations and needs in order to meet the overall objective of publishing the Africa Factbook.

"The conference seeks to sensitise key stakeholders on the importance and process of compiling the Africa Factbook, map, understand and acknowledge existing initiatives and processes on the continent that can feed into this multi-stakeholder process of compiling a home-grown Africa Factbook," he said.

Muzawazi said the Africa Factbook sought to cover gaps in the continuum of knowledge management in particular the absence of a comprehensive reference source on Africa by Africans.

"Africa still lacks an authentic and comprehensive home-grown source of data and information and in order to address this information gap, the African Union Commission signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Book of African Records in 2016, which mandated the latter to publish the Africa Factbook," he said.

He said at least 120 delegates including diplomats, businesspeople, philanthropists, potential funders, academics and researchers, publishers and statisticians confirmed their attendance.

"Among the delegates who have confirmed their attendance are African Union, The Southern African Development Community, The Economic Community of West African States, The East African Community, The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, International Monetary Fund and World Bank," he said.

Muzawazi said the African Factbook will be one of the tools of communication available to build a common understanding of key facts about Africa and building continental pride.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Cleaning services available

6 seated sofa on sale

Car seat tablet holders on sale

Guards available

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Town house on sale

For sale are sneakers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

28 mins ago | 56 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

2 hrs ago | 3110 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

2 hrs ago | 1366 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

2 hrs ago | 949 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 3827 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

4 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

4 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

5 hrs ago | 3363 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

5 hrs ago | 2165 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

5 hrs ago | 1820 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

6 hrs ago | 4053 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

6 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

6 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

6 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

7 hrs ago | 818 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

7 hrs ago | 829 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 11000 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

7 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

8 hrs ago | 4778 Views

Khupe's days numbered

8 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

8 hrs ago | 4522 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

MDC-T intra-party violence worrisome

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zacc boss roasted over $2.4 million

8 hrs ago | 929 Views

MDC makes U-turn on primary elections

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Trump urged to to seek ways of accommodating Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Chamisa threatens election boycott

8 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri 'anointed' G40 party leader

8 hrs ago | 3516 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2308 Views

'Tribalism will fuel conflict in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1598 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bloody clashes rock MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Econet declares $50m dividend

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 607 Views

'Female condoms uptake remains low due to misconceptions'

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo girl handles prominent SA celebrities' careers

8 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Royal Crown Trust introduced 'Ndebele king' to the people

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Doctors strike illegal, says Government

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa on elevation

8 hrs ago | 733 Views

Chamisa admits progress under Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days