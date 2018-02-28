Contractors nabbed for stealing Zesa cables

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR workers at a Harare company contracted by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Development Company (ZETDC) have been arrested for digging up and stealing the power utility's armoured copper cables a day after installing them.The accused - Norman Sibanda (32), Blessing Kamuteku (31), Gift Marewo (42) and Thomas Kwenjo (22) - who worked for Zebra Contracting Company, were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Tildah Mazhande who remanded them in custody to today for bail ruling.It is the State case that sometime in February this year, ZETDC official John Habroad received information that they were cutting ZETDC copper cables and loading them into a truck.Habroad allegedly teamed up with his colleague John Gombe and police detectives and headed towards Budiriro, where they confronted the accused and recovered the cables.Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.