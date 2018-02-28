Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa on elevation

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated the newly appointed MDC-T leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa following the death of the party's founding president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

Adv Chamisa was elected substantive leader of the MDC-T last Thursday to replace Mr Tsvangirai who succumbed to cancer of the colon on February 14.

He has since been confirmed as the opposition party's presidential candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the President welcomed Mr Chamisa as his opponent in the forthcoming elections.

"I would like to congratulate Nelson Chamisa as he takes over the leadership of the MDC. We look forward to a competitive, peaceful and positive election campaign, providing the people of Zimbabwe with a clear and democratic choice.

"I hope all my opponents will keep this campaign calm, clean and allow you, the people of Zimbabwe, to decide which direction Zimbabwe will take over the next five years.

"Let us all join in remembering, that above all, the people are our judges and we are merely their servants. The Voice of the People is the Voice of God," said President Mnangagwa.

In a statement released soon after a six-hour meeting of the national executive and national council last Thursday, presidential spokesperson Mr Luke Tamborinyoka said they had unanimously confirmed Adv Chamisa as the new leader to take over from the late Mr Tsvangirai.

"That in line with Article 18 as read together with Article 9.21.1 of the party Constitution, the party through the National Council, has resolved that Hon.

Advocate Nelson Chamisa is confirmed as the party's substantive leader and the party's presidential candidate for 2018," said Mr Tamborinyoka.

He said the party also gave seven days for engagement processes to take place with senior leaders VP Thokozani Khupe, national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary Hon. Abednigo Bhebhe.

Mr Tamborinyoka said after that the leadership of the party has been mandated to take the necessary action by operation of law.

The opposition party also fully endorsed the MDC Alliance and Adv Chamisa has since been confirmed as the Alliance's presidential candidate in the harmonised elections.

Mr Chamisa is involved in a power struggle with Dr Khupe and the other VP Engineer Elias Mudzuri.

Source - the herald

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days