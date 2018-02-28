Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors strike illegal, says Government

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT and the Health Services Board have said the ongoing strike by doctors is illegal and urged them to return to work immediately.

The doctors had before downing tools, petitioned Government to address a number of grievances that include the payment of locum allowances.

Government and the Health Services Board said doctors' grievances have been addressed through the Health Services Negotiating Panel framework which guides conditions of service and other mutual issues between employer and employees.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Health Services Board said some of the issues raised by the doctors among them locum payments, motor vehicle scheme, availability of equipment and medicines at hospitals and freeze of vacant positions had been addressed.

"At an Extraordinary BNP meeting on 16 February 2018, the following issues were addressed among others: the need for ensuring continuity of health services through the issuance of a revised Locum policy Circular 1 of 2018 covering all health workers in January 2018 that should improve the management of locum and therefore ensure availability of staff at all times. Payment started reflecting on the February 2018 payroll," reads the statement.

Government said it had allocated $10 million for transport costs for the health workers who are sometimes required to report for duty at odd hours.

"BNP agreed to a scheme to address the transport requirements for health workers. Following this agreement, Government recently allocated $10 million for the operationalisation of the scheme. This information was communicated to the ZHDA representatives at the Extraordinary BNP meeting of 15 February 2016," reads the statement.

The Ministry of Health said Governments' position was that doctors' posts have never been frozen and are available for all doctors completing internship in 2018.

"Government is aware that 160 doctors will be completing their internship in 2018. Currently there are 236 vacancies for Government Medical officers and Hospital Medical officers nationwide," reads the statement.

"At the BNP meeting of 13 February 2018, Government advised workers' representatives of plans to unfreeze critical vacant posts of other health cadres.

Consultations are underway to identify the critical posts.

"Workers' representatives have been requested to assist in the identification of such posts through BNP. These and other issues are under discussions within the framework of the BNP and there has been no declaration of a deadlock on any of those issue".

Government said it had provided essential equipment and sundries through various channels such as the US$100 million Chinese loan facility for equipment support through the Global Fund.

It said other partners such as UNFPA, Japan International Cooperation Agency, USAID/CDC, and Health Development Fund continue to offer assistance to the health sector.

Last week, doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital handed a letter to the hospital's clinical director, Dr Solwayo Ngwenya, addressed to the Minister of Health Dr David Parirenyatwa. The doctors said there was lack of urgency in addressing their issues.

"This serves as a notice that with effect from March 1 we will be unable to discharge our normal duties until such a time the ministry decides to prioritise our people's health.

"Our locums remain unpaid since October 2017 and we remain severely understaffed.

"There are no essential drugs and fluids and patients are dying unnecessarily. There has been no written response from you to address this and no tangible efforts," read the letter.

"Working hours remain ill-defined and at the whim of the admin and our allowances have not been graded as per regional standards, a concern we raised in our letter dated February 5."

The doctors also said any timetables made without approval and consultation of the doctors' association will not be adhered to.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Doctors, #Strike, #Govt

Comments

Brazilian noble on sale

Kirsty lounge suite

Town house on sale

Hp elite laptop on sale

Town house on sale

Perfumes

Health bracelets on sale

Perfumes on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

26 mins ago | 53 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

2 hrs ago | 3081 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

2 hrs ago | 1359 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

2 hrs ago | 943 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 3815 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

5 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

5 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

5 hrs ago | 1818 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

6 hrs ago | 4046 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

6 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

6 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

6 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

7 hrs ago | 816 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

7 hrs ago | 829 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 10981 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

7 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

7 hrs ago | 4775 Views

Khupe's days numbered

7 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

8 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

MDC-T intra-party violence worrisome

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zacc boss roasted over $2.4 million

8 hrs ago | 929 Views

MDC makes U-turn on primary elections

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Trump urged to to seek ways of accommodating Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Chamisa threatens election boycott

8 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri 'anointed' G40 party leader

8 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2306 Views

'Tribalism will fuel conflict in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1595 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bloody clashes rock MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Econet declares $50m dividend

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Female condoms uptake remains low due to misconceptions'

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bulawayo girl handles prominent SA celebrities' careers

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Royal Crown Trust introduced 'Ndebele king' to the people

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa on elevation

8 hrs ago | 732 Views

Chamisa admits progress under Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days