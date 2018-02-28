Latest News Editor's Choice


LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
LUPANE State University (LSU) has given students on industrial attachment an ultimatum to pay full fees or risk de-registration.

The institution said students who fail to pay on time will not be assessed.

In a notice signed by the university's registrar, the institution said students who would not have paid by March 14 will not be assessed. "The university has observed with concern that over the years, third year students proceed on attachment without formalising their registration status with the University.

"Such students are not bona fide students of the University," reads the notice.

"Third year unregistered students shall not be assessed and shall be de-registered after the expiry of the University mandatory two weeks registration period which has been extended to 28 February 2018.

"Students with financial challenges are urged to approach POSB, CABS, Eduloan and Get Bucks to access Government loans in order to pay their tuition fees."

LSU director of Marketing and Public Relations Mr Zwelithini Dlamini said the students asked the university to extend the deadline for registration.

"We have extended registration deadline by a further two weeks and by that time we hope they would have registered or else they face de-registration," said Mr Dlamini.

He said it was important for students to adhere to the institution's requirements.

"It's a requirement for students on work-related learning to pay fees. Its standard practice at all universities and we are sticking to it," he said.

Students have for years now been lobbying for the scrapping of tuition fees while on attachment arguing that they will not be using resources from the universities or colleges while on attachment.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said his Ministry would not scrap the fees as the money is used to cover costs incurred during assessment of students.

He however said Government will support students at institutions of higher learning through funds from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).


Source - chronicle

