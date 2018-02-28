Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa threatens election boycott

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T president and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has threatened to pull out of this year's presidential election, if Zanu-PF's President Emmerson Mnangagwa fails to implement electoral reforms demanded by the opposition.

Chamisa yesterday told thousands of MDC Alliance supporters at Chinhoyi's Gadzema Stadium that he would not agree to be railroaded into an election without the necessary reforms to ensure a level playing field for all the parties.

"MDC will not go into elections before electoral reforms. We are getting briefs from intelligence officers who are telling us of plans to rig the elections. The election is a mere formality because there's no way ED (Mnangagwa) can win an election," Chamisa said.

Mnangagwa rose to power on the back of a military intervention led by then Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantino Chiwenga that forced former President Robert Mugabe to resign in November last year. The former army chief is now Mnangagwa's Vice-President.

"We want to thank General Chiwenga for helping us remove Mugabe, but it is time he goes home to rest," Chamisa told supporters. The MDC-T leader assured supporters that his administration would adopt devolution and resolve the cash crisis within two weeks in office by joining the Rand Union.

"The governance culture will change. The president would be required to answer questions in government every two months (sic). Civil servants above 65 (years) must be retired," he said.

Chamisa also took a dig at partisan traditional leaders campaigning for Zanu-PF.

"Traditional leaders are being abused by Zanu-PF. Food aid must be distributed fairly not according to party affiliation," he said.

"The first thing the MDC will do is ban the bond note and return to multi-currency system, using (South African) rand and (US) dollars. The MDC will reopen industries and give people their pensions that were wiped out by inflation."

The opposition leader mocked Mnangagwa for introducing diesel locomotives at a time most countries were using electric trains.

"Surely, we cannot introduce and celebrate diesel trains in 2018. The MDC will build a new rail system with bullet trains between Harare and Bulawayo.
"(Former Rhodesian leader) Ian Smith had a plan to build a road and gas pipeline from Lupane (Matabeleland North) to Mozambique. The MDC will simply revive that plan because a good plan has no colour or race.

"Zimbabwe needs $14,9 billion for infrastructure development and those who want to provide that money asked what we have in return. We told them we have 60 different minerals. Zimbabwe has enough gas to feed the rest of Africa for the next 200 years," Chamisa said.

People's Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti addressed the same rally, saying the MDC Alliance government would have an economic plan to revive the economy. Zimbabwe People First leader Aggripah Mutambara claimed that there was a sinister plot to assassinate Chamisa.

"But we will not allow it, we are more than them. So, let's not allow them the chance. Chamisa is the link with the future, Mnangagwa is link with the past, he is link with violence and Mugabe, but we link with the future," Mutambara said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Brazilian noble on sale

Kirsty lounge suite

Town house on sale

Hp elite laptop on sale

Town house on sale

Perfumes

Health bracelets on sale

Perfumes on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

26 mins ago | 52 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

2 hrs ago | 3081 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

2 hrs ago | 1359 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

2 hrs ago | 943 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 3815 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

5 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

5 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

5 hrs ago | 1818 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

6 hrs ago | 4044 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

6 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

6 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

6 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

7 hrs ago | 815 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

7 hrs ago | 828 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 10981 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

7 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

7 hrs ago | 4775 Views

Khupe's days numbered

7 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

8 hrs ago | 4513 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

MDC-T intra-party violence worrisome

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zacc boss roasted over $2.4 million

8 hrs ago | 929 Views

MDC makes U-turn on primary elections

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Trump urged to to seek ways of accommodating Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri 'anointed' G40 party leader

8 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2306 Views

'Tribalism will fuel conflict in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1595 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bloody clashes rock MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Econet declares $50m dividend

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Female condoms uptake remains low due to misconceptions'

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bulawayo girl handles prominent SA celebrities' careers

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Royal Crown Trust introduced 'Ndebele king' to the people

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Doctors strike illegal, says Government

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa on elevation

8 hrs ago | 732 Views

Chamisa admits progress under Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days