Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trump urged to to seek ways of accommodating Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FORMER United States ambassador to Zimbabwe, Charles Ray, has urged Washington to seek ways of accommodating President Emmerson Mnangagwa's politicised military establishment and help in the re-industrialisation of the country in the aftermath of a credible election later this year.

In a statement before the Africa Subcommittee of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs last week, regarding the potential for US-Zimbabwe relations in the aftermath of former President Robert Mugabe's ouster, Ray said the opposition is Zimbabwe was too disjointed to pose a threat to Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF government.

Mnangagwa's administration swept to power on the back of a military coup in November last year, after Mugabe succumbed to pressure from the public and Parliament and stepped down.

"The elephant in the room, which can't be entirely ignored, is the Zimbabwean military. Existing laws and regulations will limit what we can do with the military, but for the long term, peaceful development of Zimbabwe, at some point we will have to figure out a way to work with this institution," he said.

"Initially, I believe the primary focus should be on inculcating in the military establishment an ethos of service to the nation as a whole rather than identification with a specific political party. In my limited contact with senior military officials when I was ambassador, I was convinced that there exists within the military establishment a cadre of people who would like to professionalise and depoliticise the institution. The challenge will be to identify those individuals, and develop effective ways of working with them."

According to Ray, the US could try to tip-toe the Zimbabwean securocrats and approach them through Sadc.

"One possibility might be to establish a working relationship with the Sadc Peacekeeping Academy, which is located in Harare, and allowing Zimbabwean military participation in courses of instruction on military professionalism.

"I leave it to State and Defence, working with the congress, to determine just how such a programme would be implemented," said the retired ambassador.

With Mnangagwa consistently declaring he intends to run a free and fair election, Ray said the US needed to find ways of working with him.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale

Perfumes on sale

Elephant lounge suite

6 seated sofa on sale

3pierce couches

Bridal team available

Health bracelets on sale

Plumtree shop on roof level


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

16 mins ago | 25 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 1833 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

2 hrs ago | 2790 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

2 hrs ago | 1235 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 3712 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

4 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

4 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

5 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

5 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

5 hrs ago | 1783 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

6 hrs ago | 3981 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

6 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

6 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

6 hrs ago | 859 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

6 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

6 hrs ago | 807 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 397 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

7 hrs ago | 474 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

7 hrs ago | 751 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

7 hrs ago | 818 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 10761 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

7 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

7 hrs ago | 4705 Views

Khupe's days numbered

7 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

7 hrs ago | 4434 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

MDC-T intra-party violence worrisome

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zacc boss roasted over $2.4 million

8 hrs ago | 916 Views

MDC makes U-turn on primary elections

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Chamisa threatens election boycott

8 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri 'anointed' G40 party leader

8 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2284 Views

'Tribalism will fuel conflict in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1579 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bloody clashes rock MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Econet declares $50m dividend

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Female condoms uptake remains low due to misconceptions'

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo girl handles prominent SA celebrities' careers

8 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Royal Crown Trust introduced 'Ndebele king' to the people

8 hrs ago | 841 Views

Doctors strike illegal, says Government

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa on elevation

8 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chamisa admits progress under Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 985 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days