Khupe's days numbered

by Staff reporter

Time is running out for MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe to build bridges with the party's new leader, Nelson Chamisa, with whom she is fighting a terminal turf war.The MDC's national council gave Khupe a seven-day ultimatum last week to smoke a peace pipe with Chamisa or ship out.Khupe has been embroiled in a bitter war with Nelson Chamisa to succeed the late Morgan Tsvangirai. However, MDC-T's national executive and national council appointed Chamisa as the party's substantive President and representative of the party in the 2018 elections.The decision to give Khupe and her allies 7 days was also reached by the party's national executive and national council. In a statement, MDC-T Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications Luke Tamborinyoka said:"That the party has given 7 days for engagement processes to take place with senior leaders VP Khupe, national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and organizing secretary Hon. Abednigo Bhebhe after which the party has mandated the leadership to take the necessary action by operation of law."Khupe, Bhebhe and Moyo have been boycotting party meetings and have been opposed to MDC-T joining the MDC Alliance. Reports suggest Chamisa has reached out to Khupe to negotiate but the latter has vowed not to set foot at the party's Morgan Tsvangirai (formerly Harvest House) headquarters for the proposed negotiations, unless her security was guaranteed. Khupe was attacked during Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera.