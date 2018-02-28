Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
EMBATTLED MDC-T vice president, Thokozani Khupe, has vowed that she would not leave the opposition party although she has lost the succession race to Nelson Chamisa.

MDC-T national organiser Abednico Bhebhe told journalists yesterday that Khupe was determined to stay put and preserve her legacy despite being the butt of vicious attacks by party members aligned to Chamisa.

Bhebhe conveyed the message on behalf of Khupe who attended the media briefing but could not address the journalists as she had lost her voice.

This came a day after the MDC-T national council met in Harare and endorsed Chamisa as the party's substantive leader and 2018 presidential candidate.

The party organ also gave Khupe, Bhebhe and national chairman Lovemore Moyo a seven-day ultimatum to make amends and work with the other leaders or face possible expulsion.

Speaking on her behalf, Bhebhe said Khupe would remain in the party in order to build the nation and leave a legacy that would stand for long.

"Khupe's stay in the party signifies that even if a man marries other wives, the first wife will remain for the sack of the children and even if she leaves, she will be remembered as a good wife. She is building a nation and soon people will recognize her importance after her departure," Bhebhe said.

Bhebhe said Khupe wanted to leave a mark and teach people how proper leadership was.

"Khupe wants people to see and learn how things are done in a proper way and proper things are done this way," he said.

One participant asked Khupe why she was still interested in the party when it has been obvious that she was being side-lined.

"It is up-to you to denigrate yourself. There are a lot of parties out there that admire your strength. It's up to you if you can leave MDC-T and look for a better place where you can be recognised and maintain your legacy," Bhebhe said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - NewsDay
More on: #Khupe, #MDC-T, #Chamisa

Comments

Brazilian noble on sale

Kirsty lounge suite

Town house on sale

Hp elite laptop on sale

Town house on sale

Perfumes

Health bracelets on sale

Perfumes on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

26 mins ago | 52 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

2 hrs ago | 3076 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

2 hrs ago | 1356 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 3811 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

5 hrs ago | 3357 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

5 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

5 hrs ago | 1817 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

6 hrs ago | 4039 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

6 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

6 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

6 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

7 hrs ago | 815 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

7 hrs ago | 828 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 10976 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

7 hrs ago | 4774 Views

Khupe's days numbered

7 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

8 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

MDC-T intra-party violence worrisome

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zacc boss roasted over $2.4 million

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

MDC makes U-turn on primary elections

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Trump urged to to seek ways of accommodating Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Chamisa threatens election boycott

8 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri 'anointed' G40 party leader

8 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2305 Views

'Tribalism will fuel conflict in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1594 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bloody clashes rock MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Econet declares $50m dividend

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Female condoms uptake remains low due to misconceptions'

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bulawayo girl handles prominent SA celebrities' careers

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Royal Crown Trust introduced 'Ndebele king' to the people

8 hrs ago | 851 Views

Doctors strike illegal, says Government

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa on elevation

8 hrs ago | 731 Views

Chamisa admits progress under Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days