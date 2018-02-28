Education offices using a roofless house

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's Mhondoro Ngezi District Office are using a roofless house in Kadoma, it has been learnt.The former two-storey building at 12 Campion street has hoised the district offices since last year."We've been using this roofless building and the structure is leaking but qw have no choice but we are doing our duties as usual!"said one education official on condition of anonymity.The kitchen has been converted as a reception while two bedrooms are used for administrative issues.The staff has to contend with the leaking roof and they to pit buckets to collect water from the first floor.