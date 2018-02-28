Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH based Zimbabwe businessman Joseph Makamba Busha has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2018 Presidential election and is confident of a major upset.According to NewZimbabwe.com, he said leading rivals, Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and the MDC-T's Nelson Chamisa have nothing to offer the electorate.Addressing a press conference in Harare where he launched his campaign last week, Busha, who leads the Free Zim Congress, said Chamisa is just a student activist while Mnangagwa failed for the past 37 years when he was working with former President Robert Mugabe."Nothing beats experience; Chamisa is just a student activist and Mnangagwa is a failure. If he was good, former President Robert Mugabe would have made him his successor," Busha said."The suffering of the majority continues even after Mnangagwa's 100 days. We want to tell those in power that we are giving them 100 days to vacate the self-appointed offices because we are now looking for people's choice not the previleged's choice."We don't want people who have been there since 1980."As a pension fund manager, Busha reckons he can unlock the country's economic puzzle and bring a better life to Zimbabweans who have suffered under Zanu-PF rule for more than 37 years.