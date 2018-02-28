Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
After his inauguration in November last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa set for himself a 100-day target to turn things around but as the curtain comes down, the President has realised that he has chewed more than he can swallow and has tried to absolve himself saying the time frame was too short.

A video of the President arguing that 100 days were not enough to make a meaningful difference did the rounds on social media earlier this week, sparking a politically-polarised debate.

With the economy still struggling and bank queues being the order of the day, many notable actors and commentators took to Twitter and other platforms to express their opinions.

Nick Mangwana
100 Days: A budget that cut wastefulness. Road blocks removed. Bank charges reduced. Fuel Duty reduced. $3bn investment commitments secured. NPRC outreach programs started. Anti-corruption courts established. Free Healthcare for vulnerable groups.

Temba Mliswa
ED has set the tone in his first 100 days and led from the front. His biggest achievement was transforming people's perception of Zim which is key in attracting investors. But the next 100days must be focussed on tackling corruption, no one wants to invest where there's no accountability.

Dr Takavafira Zhou
The 100 days are a complete failure. Mnangagwa should be kind enough to admit publicly that he has failed. It's a wasted effort to expect change from the same people who created the problem. He has chewed more that he can swallow. He cannot make any meaningless turnaround with the same deadwood that destroyed the economy over the past 37 years.

Tendai Biti
The failure by the regime to deliver anything meaningful in its first 100 days makes the prospect of a violent election very high. Failure to deliver on basic tasks of economic management makes autocrats fall back on their first language of violence.

Patson Dzamara
No angel from anywhere instructed ED to set the 100 days target. Intoxicated with kindergarten excitement, he set it himself. Don't tell us about the inadequacy of time for him to have done anything meaningful. It's over 3 months & nothing much has changed. It's called failure.

Nelson Chamisa
Mnangagwa's 100 days are a repetition of the past 37 years

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - tellzim

Comments

Buenavista thatched double storey for sale

Car seat tablet holders on sale

Gmb lodge for accomo

Bridal team available

3 tonne truck on sale

Mercedes benz for a swap

Town house on sale

Brazilian noble on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Undenge hits hard times, fails to raise bus fare

24 secs ago | 1 Views

Blow for Mnangagwa

1 min ago | 1 Views

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

30 mins ago | 63 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

1 hr ago | 366 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

2 hrs ago | 3171 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

2 hrs ago | 1387 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

2 hrs ago | 963 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 3843 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

4 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

4 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

5 hrs ago | 3381 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

5 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

5 hrs ago | 1829 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

6 hrs ago | 4063 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

6 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

6 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

6 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

7 hrs ago | 820 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

7 hrs ago | 782 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

7 hrs ago | 484 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

7 hrs ago | 830 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 11032 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

8 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

8 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Khupe's days numbered

8 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

8 hrs ago | 4541 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

MDC-T intra-party violence worrisome

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zacc boss roasted over $2.4 million

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

MDC makes U-turn on primary elections

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Trump urged to to seek ways of accommodating Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Chamisa threatens election boycott

8 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri 'anointed' G40 party leader

8 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2317 Views

'Tribalism will fuel conflict in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1602 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bloody clashes rock MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Econet declares $50m dividend

8 hrs ago | 174 Views

LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

'Female condoms uptake remains low due to misconceptions'

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo girl handles prominent SA celebrities' careers

8 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Royal Crown Trust introduced 'Ndebele king' to the people

8 hrs ago | 859 Views

Doctors strike illegal, says Government

8 hrs ago | 195 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days