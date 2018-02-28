Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe has pointed an accusing finger at rival Nelson Chamisa for the violence which rocked Bulawayo Sunday at the opposition party's offices.

The former deputy prime minister told South African broadcaster SABC that individuals scared of a congress were behind the violence.



"We had a meeting at the Bulawayo offices attended by all our structures. Some thugs then came with stones and attacked us leaving 10 people hospitalised," she said.

"Some have been stitched up while others are still being observed at a private hospital. The attackers are members of our party from the youth and main wings."

She added: "It is a sad reality that some of our party members have resorted to violence for the love of power.

"They have deviated from the character and culture of the MDC which is to be a non-violent social democratic party."

Khupe insisted that she is still the legitimate leader of the MDC-T, dismissing Chamisa's claims that the party's national council had installed him as substantive party boss.

"We have argued that those who want to lead must subject themselves to a congress. They have refused because they know they will lose and that is why they are resorting to violence.

"But we will not be deterred. If anything, this has emboldened us because our people have said we must not back down. We will fight and show them that the people are on our side. We will fight and win this election.

"We are the true MDC which does not discriminate."

Khupe has received public support from suspended party spokesperson, Obert Gutu, who scoffed at reports he had been removed from his position.

"I have not been suspended; as you can see, I am here in my official capacity as MDC-T spokesperson. That was a bogus national council meeting with no power to suspend me.

"If anything, I have not received any letter from those people," he said referring to a meeting of the national council chaired by Chamisa.

The meeting that resolved to suspend Gutu and give a week's ultimatum to Khupe and other leaders such as national chairman Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe to come to the fold or risk expulsion.

Chamisa has denied he is behind the violence but recognizes a paramilitary group in the party known as the Vanguard which is blamed for the bloody attacks.














Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #SABC, #Violence

Comments

Brazilian noble on sale

Kirsty lounge suite

Town house on sale

Hp elite laptop on sale

Town house on sale

Perfumes

Health bracelets on sale

Perfumes on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

26 mins ago | 52 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

1 hr ago | 350 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

2 hrs ago | 3077 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

2 hrs ago | 1356 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

5 hrs ago | 3357 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

5 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

5 hrs ago | 1818 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

6 hrs ago | 4039 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

6 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

6 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

7 hrs ago | 815 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 399 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

7 hrs ago | 828 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 10977 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

7 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

7 hrs ago | 4774 Views

Khupe's days numbered

7 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

8 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

MDC-T intra-party violence worrisome

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zacc boss roasted over $2.4 million

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

MDC makes U-turn on primary elections

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Trump urged to to seek ways of accommodating Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Chamisa threatens election boycott

8 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri 'anointed' G40 party leader

8 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Fresh headache for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 2305 Views

'Tribalism will fuel conflict in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1594 Views

The voice of people is the voice of God

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bloody clashes rock MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Econet declares $50m dividend

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

LUPANE State University gives students on attachment ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Female condoms uptake remains low due to misconceptions'

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bulawayo girl handles prominent SA celebrities' careers

8 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Royal Crown Trust introduced 'Ndebele king' to the people

8 hrs ago | 851 Views

Doctors strike illegal, says Government

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa on elevation

8 hrs ago | 731 Views

Chamisa admits progress under Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days