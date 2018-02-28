Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF government must make public the identity of the company printing ballot papers for this year's elections, MDC-T Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has demanded.Addressing thousands of supporters at a rain-soaked rally in Chinhoyi Sunday, Chamisa said the printing of ballot papers must be transparent to avoid rigging.The MDC-T leader challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to "walk the talk" regarding its pledge on free and fair elections."We are going to meet Zanu-PF and their presidential candidate Mnangagwa and demand that all political parties contesting to be told which company is printing the ballot papers," Chamisa said."We are not going to accept to go to an election when the ballot papers are printed by an Israeli company."There is no way ED (Mnangagwa) is going to win an election in Zimbabwe, there is no way Zanu-PF is going to win an election in Zimbabwe