WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

There were some ugly scenes at the MDC-T party offices in Bulawayo when a mob suspected to be supporters of the interim party president, Mr Nelson Chamisa attacked and disrupted a meeting that was being addressed by the party's Deputy President, Ms Thokozani Khupe.According to the party's National Organising Secretary, Mr Abednico Bhebhe, the Chamisa led group used stones and bricks to attack them and disrupt the meeting during which some youths were injured while some property including vehicles were damaged.