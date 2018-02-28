Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A source close to the embattled G40 former Minister of Tourism, Walter Mzembi has dismissed claims that Mzembi is part of the New Patriotic Front (NPF) outfit.

"Contrary to the report by the state run Herald, Walter Mzembi is not a member of the NPF. The report by the Herald is not true. Mzembi is currently preoccupied with his personal business ventures and not politics."

The same source has reliably highlighted that just like Mzembi, the former sport minister, Makhosini Hlongwane is not part of the Mugabes' second-coming.

"In all confidence, I can assure you that Walter Mzembi and Makhosini Hlongwane are not part of the NPF project. I am even certain that they are not harbouring any intentions to destabilise the ZANU-PF vote in the coming elections. The two are just out of politics."

This comes amid allegations that the NPF is still operating as a ghost political party ahead of the forthcoming 2018 polls with a key aim to sway ZANU-PF voter confidence.

Mugabe and his wife Grace are key forces behind the NPF; as well as other exiled G40 principals who include Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere.

Mzembi and Hlongwane were part of the overthrown Mugabe administration following the military coup which saw the rise of the illegitimate Mnangagwa Government in November, 2017.

The two former cabinet ministers have also suffered targeted incrimination by the Mnangagwa Government on allegations of abuse of office during their respective terms as ministers.

Source - online

Comments

