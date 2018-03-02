Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has denounced the former President Robert Mugabe's family for destroying the country.Mliswa said the former First Lady Grace Mugabe was allowed to raid and conduct "illicit deals with impunity"."The former 1st family destroyed the country & presided over the most corrupt Govt where the former FL was allowed to raid & conduct illicit deals with impunity."They caused untold misery & instead of retiring quietly want to become a destabilising political force, tinyareyiwo please," said Mliswa on Twitter.