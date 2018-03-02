Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

by Simbarashe Sithole
14 hrs ago | Views
Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has denounced the former President Robert Mugabe's family for destroying the country.

Mliswa said the former First Lady Grace Mugabe was allowed to raid and conduct "illicit deals with impunity".

"The former 1st family destroyed the country & presided over the most corrupt Govt where the former FL was allowed to raid & conduct illicit deals with impunity.

"They caused untold misery & instead of retiring quietly want to become a destabilising political force, tinyareyiwo please," said Mliswa on Twitter.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Mobile body 6 pack ems on sale

Cleaning services available

Car seat tablet holders on sale

Mercedes benz for a swap

Bridal team available

Burnside house for sale

Brazilian noble on sale

Brazilian noble on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two die after mistaking pesticide for beer

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Chinotimba painting 10 Buhera schools

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Married woman shares bed with male stranger

10 hrs ago | 6677 Views

9 die in accidents

10 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Trump says Harare 'still a threat'

11 hrs ago | 4697 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'barren' wife

11 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Woman sues dead man

11 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Mugabe endorses Mutinhiri's party

12 hrs ago | 5794 Views

20,000 people at Chamisa's rally?

12 hrs ago | 4006 Views

Jonathan Moyo congratulates Mutinhiri

12 hrs ago | 4256 Views

WATCH: MDC-T militia salutes Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Pertinent questions about the Ndebele King

12 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa, so what are you waiting for?

12 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa's 'supporters' cling on to Mugabe regalia

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Khupe now left with two days before her fate is sealed

12 hrs ago | 1257 Views

NPF confirms Mugabe meeting

12 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Undenge hits hard times, fails to raise bus fare

12 hrs ago | 4069 Views

Blow for Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2288 Views

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

13 hrs ago | 265 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

14 hrs ago | 782 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 6381 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

14 hrs ago | 2579 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

14 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

17 hrs ago | 6272 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

17 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

17 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

17 hrs ago | 4353 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

17 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

18 hrs ago | 2201 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

18 hrs ago | 5721 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

18 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

19 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

19 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

19 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

19 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

19 hrs ago | 943 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 478 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

19 hrs ago | 620 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

19 hrs ago | 930 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

19 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

20 hrs ago | 17725 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

20 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

20 hrs ago | 433 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

20 hrs ago | 6026 Views

Khupe's days numbered

20 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

20 hrs ago | 7421 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

20 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days