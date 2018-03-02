Undenge hits hard times, fails to raise bus fare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Cabinet Minister Samuel Undenge has hit hard times and is struggling to raise money to travel from Chimanimani to Harare where he is supposed to report at Highlands police station as part of his bail conditions, the court heard today.The former Energy and Power Development minister is accused of prejudicing Zimbabwe Power Company of $12 650.Undenge appeared before magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande today and successfully made an application for variation of bail conditionsThrough his lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama, Undenge informed the court that he was now into farming in Chimanimani hence was finding it difficult to travel to Harare every week due to financial constraints.When he initially appeared in court, Undenge was ordered to report once a week to the police as part of his bail conditions."Having to travel every Friday to make a report, is now a burden to him since he is no longer employed," Mr Muchadehama said.