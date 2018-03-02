News / National
Jonathan Moyo congratulates Mutinhiri
Former Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo has congratulated former Cabinet minister Ambrose Mutinhiri who has become the first senior Zanu PF leader to quit the ruling party in protest against former president Robert Mugabe's ouster by the army amid indications the ex-ruler's loyalists are mobilising to derail President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election bid.
Mutinhiri on Friday also quit his parliamentary seat, saying he could not be part of a party that had been taken over by soldiers and described Mnangagwa's government as illegal.
The former diplomat, who was the most senior Zapu leader still in Zanu PF before his dramatic resignation, is earmarked to lead a new party composed of Mugabe loyalists, sources said yesterday.
Moyo said, "Congratulations Cde Rtd Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri, MP for your bold leadership step against #coupmakers. A #bloodymilitarycoup can never be a #transition in a #constitutionaldemocracy. Such a #coup is an abomination that must be cured, reversed & permanently destroyed!"
