Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe endorses Mutinhiri's party

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
This is a statement from the National Patriotic Front which has confirmed that it will be led by retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri who recently resigned from Zanu Pf.

Harare-5 March 2018- Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri, who resigned from Parliament and Zanu PF last Friday over the unconstitutionality of the military coup that illegally imposed Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of Zimbabwe and led to the Army's usurpation of the power and authority of civilian institutions including Zanu PF, paid a courtesy call on President Robert Mugabe at his Harare Blue Roof residence yesterday 4 March 2017.

Cde Mutinhiri is the Founding President and Presidential Candidate of the National Patriotic Front (NPF), whose formation was initiated on 19 November 2017 in direct response to the military coup four days earlier, and has come into fruition following an extensive private and public consultation process by its founding members.

The purpose of the courtesy call was to appraise. President Mugabe of Cde Mutinhiri's bold and inspiring resignation as well as to thank the President for having afforded Cde Mutinhiri a cherished opportunity to work with and under him in various national capacities.

Cde Mutinhiri especially thanked President Mugabe for laying a solid and irreversible ground for generational renewal in Parliament and government through progressive policies that have empowered the youth who are now poised for unstoppable leadership roles across the political divide and in business, civil society and churches.

Cde Mutinhiri also took the opportunity to inform President Mugabe of the formation of the NPF by a cross-section of Zimbabweans including but not limited to Zanu PF members who are outraged by the unconstitutional and humiliating manner in which President Mugabe was criminally ousted from the leadership of both Zanu PF and the country by real criminals who have shamelessly damaged Zimbabwe's fledgling constitutional democracy and dented the professional reputation of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Cde Mutinhiri told President Mugabe that the result of all this is that there's no constitutional order in Zimbabwe today and that the government created by the coup is unlawful and illegitimate at national and international law and that, for these reasons, the NPF is approaching the Constitutional Court in Zimbabwe as well as appropriate regional, continental and international bodies to ensure the return to constitutional order and legitimacy in the country and to facilitate justice for the victims of the military coup who are currently helplessly in limbo.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Cleaning services available

On sale is brick moulding machine

Mobile body 6 pack ems on sale

Hp elite laptop on sale

6 seated sofa on sale

Bridal team available

Cattle breeding scheme

Cleaning services available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two die after mistaking pesticide for beer

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chinotimba painting 10 Buhera schools

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Married woman shares bed with male stranger

10 hrs ago | 6672 Views

9 die in accidents

10 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Trump says Harare 'still a threat'

11 hrs ago | 4697 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'barren' wife

11 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Woman sues dead man

11 hrs ago | 2093 Views

20,000 people at Chamisa's rally?

12 hrs ago | 4003 Views

Jonathan Moyo congratulates Mutinhiri

12 hrs ago | 4255 Views

WATCH: MDC-T militia salutes Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Pertinent questions about the Ndebele King

12 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa, so what are you waiting for?

12 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa's 'supporters' cling on to Mugabe regalia

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Khupe now left with two days before her fate is sealed

12 hrs ago | 1257 Views

NPF confirms Mugabe meeting

12 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Undenge hits hard times, fails to raise bus fare

12 hrs ago | 4067 Views

Blow for Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2288 Views

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

13 hrs ago | 265 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

14 hrs ago | 782 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 6378 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

14 hrs ago | 8796 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

14 hrs ago | 2579 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

14 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

17 hrs ago | 6271 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

17 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

17 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

17 hrs ago | 4353 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

17 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

17 hrs ago | 2200 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

18 hrs ago | 5720 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

18 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

19 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

19 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

19 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

19 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

19 hrs ago | 943 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 478 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

19 hrs ago | 620 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

19 hrs ago | 930 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

19 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 17723 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

20 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

20 hrs ago | 433 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

20 hrs ago | 6024 Views

Khupe's days numbered

20 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

20 hrs ago | 7420 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

20 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days