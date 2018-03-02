Woman sues dead man

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman whose plea for a peace order was dismissed at the civil court on grounds of merit sued a man who passed away in 2009 in a bid to recover property at a piece of land she was evicted from.Chengetayi Dheya appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube seeking a peace order against the late Nyikanguri Svosve whom she accused of forcibly taking her land in Granary Park."I bought a stand in Granary Park and developed it sometime in 2009. Svosve then served me with papers demanding that I leave the property and when I did I left some of property there," she said.Svosve's wife, who represented her late husband, contested Dheya's move to bring her husband to court as he passed away eight years ago."My husband passed away in 2009. I was surprised to receive court papers from her saying my husband should appear in court," she said.When asked by magistrate Ncube if she expected a court appearance by a ghost, Dheya was adamant that Svosve was still alive.Ncube dismissed Dheya's application, labelling it improper before advising her to seek alternative legal means to recover the property.