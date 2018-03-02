Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman sues dead man

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman whose plea for a peace order was dismissed at the civil court on grounds of merit sued a man who passed away in 2009 in a bid to recover property at a piece of land she was evicted from.

Chengetayi Dheya appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube seeking a peace order against the late Nyikanguri Svosve whom she accused of forcibly taking her land in Granary Park.

"I bought a stand in Granary Park and developed it sometime in 2009. Svosve then served me with papers demanding that I leave the property and when I did I left some of property there," she said.

Svosve's wife, who represented her late husband, contested Dheya's move to bring her husband to court as he passed away eight years ago.

"My husband passed away in 2009. I was surprised to receive court papers from her saying my husband should appear in court," she said.

When asked by magistrate Ncube if she expected a court appearance by a ghost, Dheya was adamant that Svosve was still alive.

Ncube dismissed Dheya's application, labelling it improper before advising her to seek alternative legal means to recover the property.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Woman, #Court, #Dead

Comments

Cleaning services available

On sale is brick moulding machine

Mobile body 6 pack ems on sale

Hp elite laptop on sale

6 seated sofa on sale

Bridal team available

Cattle breeding scheme

Cleaning services available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two die after mistaking pesticide for beer

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chinotimba painting 10 Buhera schools

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Married woman shares bed with male stranger

10 hrs ago | 6675 Views

9 die in accidents

10 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Trump says Harare 'still a threat'

11 hrs ago | 4697 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'barren' wife

11 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Mugabe endorses Mutinhiri's party

12 hrs ago | 5792 Views

20,000 people at Chamisa's rally?

12 hrs ago | 4003 Views

Jonathan Moyo congratulates Mutinhiri

12 hrs ago | 4255 Views

WATCH: MDC-T militia salutes Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Pertinent questions about the Ndebele King

12 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mnangagwa, so what are you waiting for?

12 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa's 'supporters' cling on to Mugabe regalia

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Khupe now left with two days before her fate is sealed

12 hrs ago | 1257 Views

NPF confirms Mugabe meeting

12 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Undenge hits hard times, fails to raise bus fare

12 hrs ago | 4067 Views

Blow for Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2288 Views

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

13 hrs ago | 265 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

14 hrs ago | 782 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 6379 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

14 hrs ago | 8797 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

14 hrs ago | 2579 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

14 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

17 hrs ago | 6272 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

17 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

17 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

17 hrs ago | 4353 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

17 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

17 hrs ago | 2200 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

18 hrs ago | 5720 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

18 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

19 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

19 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

19 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

19 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

19 hrs ago | 943 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 478 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

19 hrs ago | 620 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

19 hrs ago | 930 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

19 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 17725 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

20 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

20 hrs ago | 433 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

20 hrs ago | 6025 Views

Khupe's days numbered

20 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

20 hrs ago | 7421 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

20 hrs ago | 707 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days