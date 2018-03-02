9 die in accidents

News / National

by Staff reporter

NINE people were killed while four others were seriously injured in two separate road accidents along the Harare- Chirundu Highway on Sunday.In the first accident, six people died on the spot when a silver Toyota Ipsum collided with a Toyota Rav 4 at the 64km peg in the Mapinga Escarpment.At least three passengers were injured in the accident and taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where bodies of the deceased were also taken.The other accident occurred at the 24km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway in Manyame.