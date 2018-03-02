Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

9 die in accidents

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
NINE people were killed while four others were seriously injured in two separate road accidents along the Harare- Chirundu Highway on Sunday.

In the first accident, six people died on the spot when a silver Toyota Ipsum collided with a Toyota Rav 4 at the 64km peg in the Mapinga Escarpment.

At least three passengers were injured in the accident and taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where bodies of the deceased were also taken.

The other accident occurred at the 24km peg along the Harare-Chirundu Highway in Manyame.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Accidents, #Dies,

Comments

Cleaning services available

Bridal team available

Gmb lodge for accomo

7,5 tonne truck on sale

Car seat tablet holders on sale

For sale is sofa

Perfumes

Health bracelets on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two die after mistaking pesticide for beer

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chinotimba painting 10 Buhera schools

9 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Married woman shares bed with male stranger

9 hrs ago | 6449 Views

Trump says Harare 'still a threat'

10 hrs ago | 4568 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'barren' wife

10 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Woman sues dead man

10 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mugabe endorses Mutinhiri's party

10 hrs ago | 5699 Views

20,000 people at Chamisa's rally?

10 hrs ago | 3938 Views

Jonathan Moyo congratulates Mutinhiri

11 hrs ago | 4191 Views

WATCH: MDC-T militia salutes Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Pertinent questions about the Ndebele King

11 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Mnangagwa, so what are you waiting for?

11 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mnangagwa's 'supporters' cling on to Mugabe regalia

11 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Khupe now left with two days before her fate is sealed

11 hrs ago | 1238 Views

NPF confirms Mugabe meeting

11 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Undenge hits hard times, fails to raise bus fare

11 hrs ago | 4022 Views

Blow for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2252 Views

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 6265 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

13 hrs ago | 8645 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

13 hrs ago | 2551 Views

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

13 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

13 hrs ago | 248 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

15 hrs ago | 6227 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

15 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

16 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

16 hrs ago | 4332 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

16 hrs ago | 3399 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

16 hrs ago | 2191 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

17 hrs ago | 5673 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

17 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

17 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

18 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

18 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

18 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

18 hrs ago | 935 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

18 hrs ago | 473 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

18 hrs ago | 611 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

18 hrs ago | 922 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

18 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 17569 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

18 hrs ago | 601 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

19 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

19 hrs ago | 429 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

19 hrs ago | 6005 Views

Khupe's days numbered

19 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

19 hrs ago | 7330 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

19 hrs ago | 704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days