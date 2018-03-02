Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's militia out of control

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T Chamisa camp has admitted intra-party violence is spiralling out of control after senior officials were brutally battered by thugs at the party's Bulawayo offices on Sunday just weeks after they tried to torch a thatched hut party deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe had taken refuge in at Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera.

All the three vice presidents: Mr Chamisa, Dr Khupe and Engineer Elias Mudzuri claim that they were acting presidents of the party with Dr Khupe saying Mr Tsvangirai had told her counterparts that she should act as party leader at all times in his absence.

The fights manifested at the burial of Mr Tsvangirai, where Dr Khupe, secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora and organising secretary Mr Abednigo Bhebhe were assaulted by party youths who then tried to torch the thatched hut they had taken refuge in.

The trio had the wet thatch to thank as the grass failed to catch fire before the hoodlums were called to order.

In a statement yesterday, the opposition party's disputed acting spokesperson Ms Thabita Khumalo, said the MDC-T dispatched its Arbiter and the head of security and Intelligence Mr Giles Mutsekwa to Bulawayo "to normalise the situation".

"The party is concerned with the trend that started with the incident in Buhera and now the similar incident in Bulawayo. Of particular concern to the party is the convening of unsanctioned meetings by senior leaders in Bulawayo, the dereliction of duty by some senior officials as well as the possibility of an external hand in the disturbances," said Ms Khumalo.

There has been an ugly fight in the MDC-T over who succeeds Mr Tsvangirai after he succumbed to cancer of the colon in a South African hospital last month and was buried at his rural home in Buhera.

Ms Khumalo said the MDC-T had also ordered its chairperson for Bulawayo province, Mr Gift Banda, to submit a detailed report to disputed president Nelson Chamisa by end of day today.

The MDC-T national council last week controversially elevated Mr Chamisa to replace Mr Tsvangirai as president, a move fiercely contested by its vice president Dr Khupe.

The Bulawayo violence at the weekend left several people including Dr Khupe's personal assistant, Mr Witness Dube, injured and her Land Rover Discovery vehicle extensively damaged as infighting continued in the troubled party.

The opposition party's youth militia called the "vanguard", which staged a guard of owner for Mr Chamisa in Chinhoyi over the weekend, has been fingered in the several violent incidents that have occurred in the party.

Last week, Dr Khupe appealed to the party's governing council of elders to disband the so-called "vanguard" saying it was responsible for the violence that occurred in Buhera during Mr Tsvangirai's burial. Several people including journalists have raised concern over the militia as they had been subjected to harassment.

Ms Khumalo defended the militia saying it was a youth wing charged with looking after the party.

"It is a youth wing that looks after the party. It's role is to safeguard the party and its constitution from rogue elements. Every party has the youth wing which is its vanguard, what it does is to merely safeguard the party's interests," said Ms Khumalo.

MDC-T violence timeline 2018
February 12, 2018: Party vice president Engineer Elias Mudzuri is barred from entering Harvest House, by youths aligned to his counterpart Nelson Chamisa
February 20: At Humanikwa Village, in Buhera as MDC-T youths go on a rampage attacking party vice-president Thokozani Khupe and secretary general Douglas Mwonzora. They threaten to burn the house that Khupe and Mwonzora seek shelter in. Mwonzora says it is a murder attempt. Police rescue the two from harm.
February 26: Spokesperson Obert Gutu in a radio interview reveals that he had received death threats from party youths he knows by name.
March 4: Violent skirmishes rock MDC offices in Bulawayo as vice president Khupe is attacked by thugs linked to Chamisa. Khupe says the party has effectively split.
March 5: MDC dispatches a team to "normalise" the situation after the violence at Bulawayo provinces. However, in a statement, acting spokesperson Tabitha Khumalo appears to blame the victims and claims an external hand.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Tupperware on sale

7,5 tonne iveco on sale

Stands on sale

On sale is brick moulding machine

On sale is bongo gear box

Rolex watches on sale

Jumping castles on sale

Photocopying machine on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

4 mins ago | 30 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

60 mins ago | 233 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

4 hrs ago | 4388 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

4 hrs ago | 4265 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

4 hrs ago | 8720 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

5 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

5 hrs ago | 4783 Views

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

5 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

5 hrs ago | 672 Views

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

5 hrs ago | 3763 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

5 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

5 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

6 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

6 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1372 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

6 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

6 hrs ago | 1597 Views

'Life sentences for child rapists'

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

7 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

7 hrs ago | 1245 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

8 hrs ago | 1822 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

8 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

8 hrs ago | 6145 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

8 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

9 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mutinhiri scares Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1600 Views

'Grace Mugabe must be arrested over PhD'

9 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns MDC-T violence at Bulawayo offices

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zambia bans Zodwa Wabantu

9 hrs ago | 2732 Views

3 ex-top cops implicated in immigration scandal

9 hrs ago | 1189 Views

'1,000' ZimPF members join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwean caught with explosives at SA border

9 hrs ago | 1070 Views

NetOne appoints new bosses

9 hrs ago | 619 Views

Delma Lupepe faces imprisonment

9 hrs ago | 1799 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days