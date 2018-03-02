Zanu-PF scoffs at Mutinhiri, G40 project

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF yesterday scoffed at the decision by former Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri (Retired) to quit the party and join the G40 cabal's New Patriotic Front as interim leader.Brig-Gen Mutinhiri (Rtd) was reportedly "anointed" by former president Robert Mugabe and former First Lady Grace Mugabe as the leader of the G40 cabal's new political project following a meeting at the former First Family's residence at the Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale last week.