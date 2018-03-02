Latest News Editor's Choice


'Shebeen queen stabs' hubby to death

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Pumula suburb in Bulawayo died after he was allegedly stabbed by his wife who is said to be a shebeen queen following a misunderstanding.

Neighbours claim Martin Ncube was stabbed once in the chest by Nomzamoluhle Dube (30) at around 1AM on Sunday.

Dube, who is popularly known as 'Hlengiwe' in the neighbourhood, allegedly runs a shebeen at her family house where she was staying with her husband.

Neighbours told The Chronicle that Dube killed her husband in the presence of their two children.

"It was sad to hear their Grade 2 child state that 'mommy killed daddy and threw the knife in the garden.' Hlengiwe has always been known as a violent woman who has previously chased many people at knife point but we didn't see this coming," said one woman speaking on condition of anonymity.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the murder incident.

"I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder where a woman from Pumula suburb stabbed her husband following a misunderstanding. He managed to stagger outside the house before he collapsed and died," she said.

"We continue to warn the public to desist from being violent as we continue to lose lives unnecessarily. In this incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband in front of their children and this is bad because it will haunt their children for the rest of their lives."

A neighbour who only identified herself as MaMoyo said Dube was not new to violent confrontations with people.

"On this particular night, Dube followed her husband at a local bar where the two argued for a while before she returned home in the company of her friends. They purchased a number of bottles of whiskey and they drank through the night.

"When Ncube arrived home at around 1AM, he knocked for a very long time before his wife opened the door for him. We suspect he was annoyed by this and once he got inside the house, he questioned her over why she took too long to open for him and why she had followed him to the bar earlier on," she said.

"An argument ensued and the woman grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him. She ran out, half dressed and started knocking at their neighbours' house, screaming that she had killed her husband."

MaMoyo said last month, Dube threatened to stab a woman who lives a few houses from her residence.

"It was over a misunderstanding which didn't even involve her, but because she loved fighting, she went up in arms with her, threatening to kill her," she said.

Source - chronicle
