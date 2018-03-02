Mnangagwa warns parties to shun violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday urged political parties to shun violence ahead of harmonised elections this year saying those with better ideas will win the polls.Speaking during an interactive meeting with heads of church denominations in Harare yesterday, the Head of State and Government said differences should never poison the country's political discourse.The indaba, organised by the National Elders Forum, was themed "The Church and the State in the new dispensation".President Mnangagwa spoke in the wake of the escalating intra-party violence which rocked the fractious MDC-T in Bulawayo over the weekend. Bloody skirmishes which came just two weeks after MDC-T youths tried to burn party deputy president Thokozani Khupe and other senior officials in a hut in Buhera.The Bulawayo clashes left some of the opposition party's supporters seriously injured as rival factions fight for the control of the party following the death of its leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai last month. "As we approach the harmonised elections later this year, I urge the church to reach out to all its congregants with this message of peace, love, unity and forgiveness," said President Mnangagwa. "I will soon be meeting with my fellow leaders of political parties, including the young (Nelson) Chamisa, to drum up the same message that all of us as leaders must actively shun violence but rather exercise tolerance. There is no need for violence. There is no room for violence. This is a new era. The best idea should take the day."President Mnangagwa said while differences might emerge, Zimbabweans should never allow their political discourse to turn poisonous. "As voters we must reward those who seek dialogue and treat opponents with respect," he said. "Above all, let us always bear in mind that we are a family and that what unites us as Zimbabweans is greater than anything that can divide us."President Mnangagwa said Government's priority was to resurrect the economy. "Though remaining true to our past, it is time to boldly embrace the future," he said.He said the era of an "inward-looking" Zimbabwe was over."In that same vein, I wish to point out that real change takes time and will not therefore occur overnight," President Mnangagwa said. "Outsiders have always marvelled and testified to the fact that Zimbabweans are dynamic, hardworking and entrepreneurial. I have no doubt that together we will drive this great country to success by unlocking the vast potential reposed therein and build a new, prosperous and democratic Zimbabwe for all."He said corruption had no room in the new dispensation."I passionately believe that it is time for all Zimbabweans to take the path of truth, honesty and integrity."President Mnangagwa urged church leaders to come up with sustainable income generating projects and improve the life of youths."Government calls upon churches to be active participants in programmes to achieve national goals and targets," he said."I call upon traditional leaders and village elders to be receptive to the church in general and avail land to them to engage in development programmes which create employment and empower and improve the quality of life of people within their communities."Yesterday's meeting was attended by Vice President Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers and other officials.