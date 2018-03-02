Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Delma Lupepe faces imprisonment

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Prominent Bulawayo business tycoon, Delma Lupepe, has been given an ultimatum to settle a $280 000 Ecobank debt by March 21, 2018, failing which he faces a jail term.

The financial institution issued the summons for civil imprisonment, at the High Court in Harare, against Lupepe last Thursday ordering the businessman to comply or risk being caged.

"You (Lupepe) are called upon to pay the plaintiff, Ecobank Zimbabwe (Ltd) (formerly Premier Banking Corporation Limited) the sum of $280 361,67 together with further interest and costs of suit on the legal practitioner and client scale. You are required to pay this sum by virtue of a judgment obtained against you in the High Court on March 26, 2012, under which you were ordered to pay the sum of $200 000 and interest at the rate of 35% per annum from December 25, 2009 to date of payment," the bank said.

"If you fail to pay the specified sum above, you must appear before the High Court on Wednesday March 21, 2018 in Motion Court to explain why you have not paid it and to show cause why an order for your imprisonment should not be made on account of your failure to pay…..You are at liberty to approach the judgement creditor before the date of the hearing and make an offer of settlement of the sum due."

Lupepe is yet to respond to the litigation.

Sometime last year, the same bank dragged the businessman to court seeking his ejectment from its property at 4 Bunting Close, Matsheumhlope in Bulawayo over unpaid $18 000 rentals.

"The defendant (Lupepe) is in occupation of the said property. As a result of the defendant's occupation of its aforesaid property, the plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer damages as follows; holding over damages of $10 000 between the month of March and July 2016 (Calculated at the rate of $2 000 per month). $3 742, 24 being unpaid rates, water and other supplementary charges incurred by the defendant at the plaintiff's property and $4 372, 37 being unpaid electricity charges incurred by the defendant at the plaintiff's property."

The bank said as a result of Lupepe's failure to pay rent, rates and electricity for the property, it was now seeking an order to ensure the businessman was ejected from the property and ordered to pay future holding over damages at the rate of $2 000 per month from August 1, 2016 to date of his ejectment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Nissan xtrail

Stands on sale

Nissan caravan on sale

Drinks and beer on sale

On sale is brick moulding machine

Golf on sale

Wanted tyres 245/70r16

Perfumes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

13 mins ago | 145 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

1 hr ago | 261 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

3 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

4 hrs ago | 4509 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

5 hrs ago | 4363 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

5 hrs ago | 8963 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

5 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

5 hrs ago | 4891 Views

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2410 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

5 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

5 hrs ago | 689 Views

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

5 hrs ago | 3853 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

5 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

5 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

5 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

6 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1387 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

6 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

7 hrs ago | 1621 Views

'Life sentences for child rapists'

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

7 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

7 hrs ago | 1251 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

8 hrs ago | 1841 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

8 hrs ago | 719 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

8 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

8 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

9 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

9 hrs ago | 6216 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

9 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

9 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mutinhiri scares Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1609 Views

'Grace Mugabe must be arrested over PhD'

9 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns MDC-T violence at Bulawayo offices

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zambia bans Zodwa Wabantu

9 hrs ago | 2759 Views

3 ex-top cops implicated in immigration scandal

9 hrs ago | 1196 Views

'1,000' ZimPF members join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwean caught with explosives at SA border

9 hrs ago | 1077 Views

NetOne appoints new bosses

9 hrs ago | 625 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days