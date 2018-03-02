Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police are investigating a case in which Chief Sikalenge of Binga is alleged to have tied his teenage son-in-law to a tree for three hours as punishment for failing to pay "damages" for impregnating his daughter.Chief Sikalenge (67) who is likely to face extortion and abuse of office charges, is alleged to have summoned his son-in-law Mr Mwembeli Munenge (19) to his court where he then tied him to the tree for three hours accusing him of failing to pay damages for impregnating his daughter.The incident occurred last week.The Chief allegedly demanded to be paid two beasts and $500 as damages.When Mr Munenge failed to pay the damages, the Chief ordered his messengers to arrest him and tie him to the tree.Matabeleland North police spokesperson inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway."We received a report of a case of a Chief who had a misunderstanding with his son-in-law. We are still investigating the matter," said Insp Makonese.A source said Mr Munenge's family members reported the Chief to the police as they felt his actions were an abuse of office and was tantamount to extortion."Munenge was summoned to the Chief's court and he was accompanied by his parents. The Chief whose daughter was impregnated by Munenge then demanded to be paid two beasts and $500 as damages. When Munenge failed to pay the damages, the Chief ordered his messengers to tie him to the tree and he spent three hours," said the source.The source said Munenge and the chief's daughter fell in love last year when they were both in Form Four at Manjolo Secondary School.The chief's daughter dropped out of school while Munenge continued with his education."They had a baby boy and at that time, the Chief and Munenge's family agreed that the Chief would take care of his daughter while Munenge completed his O-Levels. Soon after writing the exams in December, Munenge and the Chief's daughter moved in together.Their marriage has since collapsed hence the Chief is now demanding damages.