Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

by Staff reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi is this Friday expected to attend a fundraising dinner being organised by the business community in Bulawayo.The dinner which is also meant to celebrate his appointment as VP, will be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds.VP Mohadi who will take the opportunity to interact with the business community, will lead the fundraising for Mpilo Central Hospital's Cancer Unit.Mr Matthew Mutavayi who is one of the organisers said VP Mohadi and the business community will apart from fundraising on the night, discuss pertinent business issues affecting the province."We are meeting VP Mohadi to discuss pertinent business issues affecting the province while at the same time fundraising for charity," he said.Mr Mutavaya said all were welcome to the fundraising dinner which he said was a non-partisan event."We're expecting between 500 and 1 000 people to attend the event and each table of 10 people is selling for $300. Proceeds from the fundraising dinner will be channelled to Mpilo Central Hospital Cancer Unit," said Mr Mutavayi.He said the Mpilo unit is in urgent need of additional equipment and furniture hence the business community decided to fundraise for the unit.