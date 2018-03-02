Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
SEVERAL Zanu-PF legislators yesterday distanced themselves from the newly formed New Patriotic Front launched by members of the G40 cabal whose leader Retired Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri met former president Robert Mugabe at his Borrowdale residence in Harare last week to discuss the morphing of the cabal into a political outfit.

This came as the NPF yesterday confirmed meeting the former President at his Blue Roof Mansion on Thursday last week where Rtd Brig Gen Mutinhiri was anointed as the NPF's interim leader.

The NPF confirmed the meeting through its nomadic spokesperson Mr Jealousy Mawarire.

Rtd Brig-Gen Mutinhiri, the NPF said, was its presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections.

In the meeting, Mr Mawarire said Mr Mugabe told Mutinhiri to rope in youths in the project saying, "I hope your NPF party will empower the youths to takeover. Don't oppress them; make sure they are not harassed."

One of the G40 cabal members, Mr Makhosini Hlongwane distanced himself from the outfit saying he would today issue a joint statement with his colleague Dr Walter Mzembi, both of whom have been linked to NPF.

"We are preparing a comprehensive joint statement with my brother, Dr Mzembi responding to the media reports linking us to that political outfit. It is unfortunate that the stories were published without seeking our comments," said Mr Hlongwane.
Mr Jappy Jaboon, a former legislator, said he was not aware of the existence of the political outfit and wondered how his name was roped in.

"I am dismayed that The Herald has not checked and verified its intelligence source alluding to the formation of NPF whose conscription include people like me and other comrades whom I know are equally disappointed with the recklessness name dropping into the structures of this party. I for one was expelled from Zanu-PF and am not part and parcel of the formation of this outfit," he said.

Mr Jaboon was Bikita South legislator before he was expelled both from Zanu-PF and Parliament over his links with the G40 cabal.

Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe, formerly Harare South MP, said he was not a member of the political outfit neither did he attend any of its meetings.

"I want to make it categorically clear that I am not a member of the NPF. I do not know who its members are neither have I ever attended any of its meetings. I have just read about its formation in the media," said Mr Mashayamombe, who is former Harare South legislator but was subsequently fired over his links with G40 cabal.

Uzumba MP Simba Mudarikwa also distanced himself from the NPF.

"I do not have time to waste. I am one of those MPs who were ready to debate the impeachment debate last year and why would I join a political outfit whose origin I have no idea of?" said Mudarikwa.

Chikomba East MP Edgar Mbwembwe said he had no links with the NPF and accused some politicians of trying to smear his name.

In a statement NPF spokesperson, Mr Jelous Mawarire claimed that the party commanded two thirds of Zanu-PF members while another third was still undecided.

Brigadier-General Mutinhiri , who resigned from Zanu –PF last week to lead the NPF, which he said was conceived on November 19 2017 after the military intervened to avert the deteriorating situation through Operation Restore Legacy.
The NPF sought to discredit the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa despite receiving a thumbs up from regional and international organisations such as Sadc, African Union and the United Nations, among others.

Several countries particularly in the West have already expressed interest to work with the new dispensation.

Mutinhiri made an announcement last Friday that he was leaving Zanu-PF on flimsy reasons about the new dispensation, despite that he had shown eagerness to participate since the military intervention in November last year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Zanu-PF, #NPF, #Mutinhiri

Comments

Tupperware on sale

7,5 tonne iveco on sale

Stands on sale

On sale is brick moulding machine

On sale is bongo gear box

Rolex watches on sale

Jumping castles on sale

Photocopying machine on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

3 mins ago | 23 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

59 mins ago | 233 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

2 hrs ago | 977 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

4 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

4 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

4 hrs ago | 8692 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

5 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

5 hrs ago | 4777 Views

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

5 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

5 hrs ago | 671 Views

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

5 hrs ago | 3762 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

5 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

5 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

5 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

6 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

6 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1371 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

6 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

6 hrs ago | 1597 Views

'Life sentences for child rapists'

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

7 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

7 hrs ago | 1243 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

8 hrs ago | 1822 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

8 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

8 hrs ago | 6142 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

8 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Mutinhiri scares Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1598 Views

'Grace Mugabe must be arrested over PhD'

9 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns MDC-T violence at Bulawayo offices

9 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zambia bans Zodwa Wabantu

9 hrs ago | 2732 Views

3 ex-top cops implicated in immigration scandal

9 hrs ago | 1188 Views

'1,000' ZimPF members join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwean caught with explosives at SA border

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

NetOne appoints new bosses

9 hrs ago | 619 Views

Delma Lupepe faces imprisonment

9 hrs ago | 1797 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days