MDC-T violence in PICTURES

BULAWAYO MDC-T Councillor, Mlandu Ncube, has been fingered in the party's Sunday violent skirmishes and his name, among others, has been submitted to the police.MDC-T supporters taunting their rivals during the violence that erupted at their offices on Sunday.Ward-1 Clr Ncube, who is the MDC-T's provincial youth affairs chairman, is alleged to have fueled other youths to attack deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe and her followers at the party's Bulawayo offices on Sunday.Opposite camps fought over the control of the party's offices, with Clr Ncube allegedly backing MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa's faction.MDC-T Khupe's Discovery vehicle that was damaged its rear and side windows during party's supporters violenne at their offices on Sunday.The party's national organising secretary Mr Abednego Bhebhe today said he reported Clr Ncube to the police after identifying him among the violence instigators.A man lies on the ground who said he was passing by and was hit with stones during the MDC-T violence in Bulawayo.