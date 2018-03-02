Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has expressed concerns that the increase in dissent in Zimbabwe shows that the culture of former President Robert Mugabe's suppression still exists.The remarks come in the work of several protests and strikes having been reported in the country. Mthwakazi activists have protested in Matabeleland against the National Peace and reconciliation Commission's composition.The doctors also announced that they were gong on strike over poor working conditions.Also the students at the national university of Science and Technology went on strike after the administration failed to address the lecturers concerns which led them to go on a four weeks strike."Zimbabwe's rising politics of dissent after the fall of Mugabe tells us that Mgabeism the political culture and tradition remains intact in Zanu PF and the state.This culture should be vanquished but it won't be removed by colourful and hollow slogans and mere antagonistic politics," Ruhanya said."We need content ladden democratic politics premised on the will to transform rather than the will to power to address the corruption and decomposition of the political in Zimbabwe."