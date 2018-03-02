Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has expressed concerns that the increase in dissent in Zimbabwe shows that the culture of former President Robert Mugabe's suppression still exists.

The remarks come in the work of several protests and strikes having been reported in the country. Mthwakazi activists have protested in Matabeleland against the National Peace and reconciliation Commission's composition.

The doctors also announced that they were gong on strike over poor working conditions.

Also the students at the national university of Science and Technology went on strike after the administration failed to address the lecturers concerns which led them to go on a four weeks strike.

"Zimbabwe's rising politics of dissent after the fall of Mugabe tells us that Mgabeism the political culture and tradition remains intact in Zanu PF and the state.This culture should be vanquished but it won't be removed by colourful and hollow slogans and mere antagonistic politics," Ruhanya said.

"We need content ladden democratic politics premised on the will to transform rather than the will to power to address the corruption and decomposition of the political in Zimbabwe."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Jumping castles on sale

7,5 tonne iveco on sale

Perfumes

Converse shoes on sale

Mobile body 6 pack ems on sale

Sliding gates,french doors on sale

Mobile body 6 pack ems on sale

Converse shoes on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

36 secs ago | 1 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

57 mins ago | 220 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

2 hrs ago | 961 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

4 hrs ago | 4336 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

4 hrs ago | 4208 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

4 hrs ago | 8620 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

5 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

5 hrs ago | 4735 Views

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

5 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

5 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

5 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

5 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

6 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

6 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1369 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

6 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

6 hrs ago | 1590 Views

'Life sentences for child rapists'

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

7 hrs ago | 1156 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

8 hrs ago | 1820 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

8 hrs ago | 714 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

8 hrs ago | 1039 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

8 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

8 hrs ago | 6115 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

8 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Mutinhiri scares Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1596 Views

'Grace Mugabe must be arrested over PhD'

9 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns MDC-T violence at Bulawayo offices

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zambia bans Zodwa Wabantu

9 hrs ago | 2721 Views

3 ex-top cops implicated in immigration scandal

9 hrs ago | 1184 Views

'1,000' ZimPF members join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean caught with explosives at SA border

9 hrs ago | 1065 Views

NetOne appoints new bosses

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Delma Lupepe faces imprisonment

9 hrs ago | 1796 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days