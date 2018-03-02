Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Life sentences for child rapists'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese has said life sentences should be imposed on rapists who target children, in order to effectively deter would-be offenders following an increase in child sexual abuse cases.

Officially opening the Hwange High Court circuit at Hwange Magistrates' courts yesterday, Justice Makonese said the courts had noted with concern that the harsh prison sentences of between 10 and 20 years were not deterring offenders.

"Whilst I'm still on matters of the family it is saddening to note that cases of child sexual abuse continue to increase. The harsh sentences ranging between 10 and 20 years imprisonment being imposed by the courts, depending on the circumstances do not appear to deter offenders. My view is that in appropriate circumstances, especially where mature adult persons rape girls as young as two years, life imprisonment should be imposed. Such offenders should be completely removed from society and locked away for the rest of their lives so that they do not re-offend," he said.

He said what was disturbing was that in most cases the offenders were HIV positive thereby exposing their victims to the risk of infection.

Justice Makonese also blamed traditional beliefs for exploitation of girls.

"It seems most relationships are being stretched by the prevailing economic conditions. Archaic traditional beliefs also contribute to child sexual abuse, as some men believe that having sexual relations with young girls enhances their financial fortunes. Our traditional leaders and civic organisations have a critical role to play in educating the masses."

The judge also raised a red flag on the increase in gruesome murders committed by mentally challenged offenders.

He said mental illness was not being given enough attention, with some doctors exacerbating the problem by releasing patients into society without effective monitoring mechanisms.

The offici al opening was attended by chiefs, mining captains, government departments, service chiefs and the legal fraternity among others.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

3 mins ago | 18 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

59 mins ago | 230 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

2 hrs ago | 974 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

4 hrs ago | 4373 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

4 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

4 hrs ago | 8678 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

5 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

5 hrs ago | 4770 Views

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

5 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

5 hrs ago | 3758 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

5 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

5 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

5 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

6 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

6 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1371 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

6 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

6 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

7 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

7 hrs ago | 1242 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

8 hrs ago | 1820 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

8 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 2930 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

8 hrs ago | 6137 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

8 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

9 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mutinhiri scares Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1598 Views

'Grace Mugabe must be arrested over PhD'

9 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns MDC-T violence at Bulawayo offices

9 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zambia bans Zodwa Wabantu

9 hrs ago | 2729 Views

3 ex-top cops implicated in immigration scandal

9 hrs ago | 1187 Views

'1,000' ZimPF members join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwean caught with explosives at SA border

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

NetOne appoints new bosses

9 hrs ago | 619 Views

Delma Lupepe faces imprisonment

9 hrs ago | 1797 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days