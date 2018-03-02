Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The majority of musicians who had carved their careers through bootlicking former president Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF regime are facing a bleak as their compositions are now considered "politically incorrect" by the new government.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also dealt them a blow as he is on record saying he does not tolerate anyone hero-worshipping him.

Since Mnangagwa took over the presidency late last year, he has been all out restraining bootlickers in Zanu PF.

"Do not sing songs about me, but sing revolutionary songs from the liberation struggle and our national anthem. I will be content and overjoyed," Mnangagwa told party supporters at the extraordinary congress in Harare late last year.

Mnangagwa's statements have literally come as bad news to musical groups such as Mbare Chimurenga, Born Free Crew and Zvazviri Crew among others.

Several young urban grooves and dancehall musicians who had also joined the Mugabe and Grace praise-singers' bandwagon whose videos were dominating television have all lost.

Radio and television which used to air these praise-singing musicians have also stopped playing their music and videos, hence silently blacklisted them.

Mbare Chimurenga Choir has, however, continued to compose bootlicking songs but only now that they are dedicating the songs to Mnangagwa.

The group's founder, Elizabeth Bwanya professed ignorance at Mnangagwa's order. "We are not aware of the president's call. Ours are just songs to communicate special messages and boost morale," she said.

The group has released a CD titled President ED Mnangagwa 2018 with two songs Candidate Yedu and Musangano Kumasero.

Mbare Chimurenga Choir is popular for songs such as Nyatsoteerera, Dairai Dairai, Team and Chibhakera Mudenga among others all which were meant to glorify Mugabe.

Gospel musician Amos Mahendere who used to produce Mugabe-glorifying music recently released a political album titled Our Heritage which, however, does not glorify any politician in particular.

"There was no way we were going to defy President Mnangagwa's call, hence we have decided to include songs such as the national anthem among others which are more of national building," he said.

The album is made up of songs; National Anthem (rendition from Solomon Mutsvairo), Tiri Mhuri Imwe Siyi Muli Nye, Asiboneni Indlela Ngatuitarisei Nzira, Mashoko Ekubatana- Amazwi Okubambana, Llizwe Lethu Inyika Yedu and Ngatibatanei Asibambaneni.

Tambaoga, popular for Rambai Makashinga jingle released at the height of the controversial land reform programme told the Daily News that he had since stopped glorifying Mugabe after noticing that his days were numbered.

"If you listened to my music of late you will notice that I have since shifted my thrust. In 2010 I released an album which criticised corruption in the country.

"My music is now focusing more on development in the country. However, even if you listened to my old songs you will see that I wasn't actually bootlicking Mugabe," Tambaoga, real name Last Chiyangwa said.

Tambaoga said his main mission in music is not to make money.

"I rely on my music to express what I feel. It's not all about money. I never enjoyed money from music even during the time of Rambai Makashinga as I only benefitted $200 from it," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Nissan xtrail

Stands on sale

Nissan caravan on sale

Drinks and beer on sale

On sale is brick moulding machine

Golf on sale

Wanted tyres 245/70r16

Perfumes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

13 mins ago | 148 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

1 hr ago | 262 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

3 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

4 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

5 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

5 hrs ago | 8965 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

5 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 2873 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

5 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

5 hrs ago | 4894 Views

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

5 hrs ago | 3853 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

5 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

5 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

6 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1387 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

6 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

7 hrs ago | 1621 Views

'Life sentences for child rapists'

7 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

7 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

7 hrs ago | 1253 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

8 hrs ago | 1841 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

8 hrs ago | 719 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

8 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

8 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

9 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

9 hrs ago | 6216 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

9 hrs ago | 2158 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

9 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mutinhiri scares Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1609 Views

'Grace Mugabe must be arrested over PhD'

9 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns MDC-T violence at Bulawayo offices

9 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zambia bans Zodwa Wabantu

9 hrs ago | 2759 Views

3 ex-top cops implicated in immigration scandal

9 hrs ago | 1196 Views

'1,000' ZimPF members join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwean caught with explosives at SA border

9 hrs ago | 1077 Views

NetOne appoints new bosses

9 hrs ago | 625 Views

Delma Lupepe faces imprisonment

9 hrs ago | 1818 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days