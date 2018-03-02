Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

News / National

by Staff reporter

The majority of musicians who had carved their careers through bootlicking former president Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF regime are facing a bleak as their compositions are now considered "politically incorrect" by the new government.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also dealt them a blow as he is on record saying he does not tolerate anyone hero-worshipping him.Since Mnangagwa took over the presidency late last year, he has been all out restraining bootlickers in Zanu PF."Do not sing songs about me, but sing revolutionary songs from the liberation struggle and our national anthem. I will be content and overjoyed," Mnangagwa told party supporters at the extraordinary congress in Harare late last year.Mnangagwa's statements have literally come as bad news to musical groups such as Mbare Chimurenga, Born Free Crew and Zvazviri Crew among others.Several young urban grooves and dancehall musicians who had also joined the Mugabe and Grace praise-singers' bandwagon whose videos were dominating television have all lost.Radio and television which used to air these praise-singing musicians have also stopped playing their music and videos, hence silently blacklisted them.Mbare Chimurenga Choir has, however, continued to compose bootlicking songs but only now that they are dedicating the songs to Mnangagwa.The group's founder, Elizabeth Bwanya professed ignorance at Mnangagwa's order. "We are not aware of the president's call. Ours are just songs to communicate special messages and boost morale," she said.The group has released a CD titled President ED Mnangagwa 2018 with two songs Candidate Yedu and Musangano Kumasero.Mbare Chimurenga Choir is popular for songs such as Nyatsoteerera, Dairai Dairai, Team and Chibhakera Mudenga among others all which were meant to glorify Mugabe.Gospel musician Amos Mahendere who used to produce Mugabe-glorifying music recently released a political album titled Our Heritage which, however, does not glorify any politician in particular."There was no way we were going to defy President Mnangagwa's call, hence we have decided to include songs such as the national anthem among others which are more of national building," he said.The album is made up of songs; National Anthem (rendition from Solomon Mutsvairo), Tiri Mhuri Imwe Siyi Muli Nye, Asiboneni Indlela Ngatuitarisei Nzira, Mashoko Ekubatana- Amazwi Okubambana, Llizwe Lethu Inyika Yedu and Ngatibatanei Asibambaneni.Tambaoga, popular for Rambai Makashinga jingle released at the height of the controversial land reform programme told the Daily News that he had since stopped glorifying Mugabe after noticing that his days were numbered."If you listened to my music of late you will notice that I have since shifted my thrust. In 2010 I released an album which criticised corruption in the country."My music is now focusing more on development in the country. However, even if you listened to my old songs you will see that I wasn't actually bootlicking Mugabe," Tambaoga, real name Last Chiyangwa said.Tambaoga said his main mission in music is not to make money."I rely on my music to express what I feel. It's not all about money. I never enjoyed money from music even during the time of Rambai Makashinga as I only benefitted $200 from it," he said.