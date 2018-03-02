ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) registered concern following the hate speech and abuse directed at two journalists by the leadership of the MDC and some rowdy youths.ZUJ said the attacks against the journalists were made at a press conference last Thursday.ZUJ secretary-general Foster Dongozi said: "We call on the MDC together with their youths to shun violence against journalists or anybody for that matter."If they have concerns they know who to lodge their complaints with. Currently, some journalists are seriously debating if they should risk their lives by attending events hosted by the MDC."