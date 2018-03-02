Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

VP Khupe is more than a VP; she's a Cde, a sister and a friend to our MDC-T family. We've hoped, fought and cried together in pursuit of freedom.& a better Zimbabwe.What binds us together is far greater than the little that seeks to set us apart. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) March 5, 2018

The leader of Zimbabwe's main opposition party has taken to Twitter in an apparent attempt to quell tensions between the group's factions.Nelson Chamisa took over the running of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) following the death of its long-time leader Morgan Tsvangirai last month.However, the party has long been riven by internal tensions, with vice president Thokozani Khupe making her own bid for the leadership.They boiled over at the weekend and descended into violence - as Africa Live reported earlier.On Monday morning, Mr Chamisa used his social media channels to address the issue, albeit not directly: