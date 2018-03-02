Sex starved cop rapes colleague

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sex starved Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer is accused of raping his colleague while on duty in Shamva, Mashonaland Central last Thursday Bulawayo24.com heard.Sources close to investigations allege Evidence Makuni was working on Shamva road Tollgate together with the victim who cannot be named for ethical reasons.Makuni is reported to have caressed the complaint during the day and was confronted on his behaviour by the complainant and he apologised.Around 22:00hours when they went to bed in a tent Makuni is reported to have taken advantage of the complainant who was in slumber and removed her riot trousers before raping her once without protection.It is further alleged that the complainant woke up after Makuni had finished raping her.A scuffle arose and a witness identified as Constable Marko is reported to have advised the complainant to file a report at the same time advising the accused to apologise.The matter was then reported at Kuwadzana station under RRB number 3465481.