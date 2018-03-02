Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
A sex starved Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer is accused of raping his colleague while on duty in Shamva, Mashonaland Central last Thursday Bulawayo24.com heard.

Sources close to investigations allege Evidence Makuni was working on Shamva road Tollgate together with the victim who cannot be named for ethical reasons.

Makuni is reported to have caressed the complaint during the day and was confronted on his behaviour by the complainant and he apologised.

Around 22:00hours when they went to bed in a tent Makuni is reported to have taken advantage of the complainant who was in slumber and removed her riot trousers before raping her once without protection.

It is further alleged that the complainant woke up after Makuni had finished raping her.

A scuffle arose and a witness identified as Constable Marko is reported to have advised the complainant to file a report at the same time advising the accused to apologise.

The matter was then reported at Kuwadzana station under RRB number 3465481.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

2 mins ago | 12 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

58 mins ago | 230 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

2 hrs ago | 969 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

4 hrs ago | 4358 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

4 hrs ago | 4236 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

4 hrs ago | 8669 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

5 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

5 hrs ago | 4758 Views

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

5 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

5 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

5 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

6 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

6 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1371 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

6 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

6 hrs ago | 1594 Views

'Life sentences for child rapists'

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

7 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

7 hrs ago | 1242 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

8 hrs ago | 1820 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

8 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 2928 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

8 hrs ago | 6132 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

8 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

9 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mutinhiri scares Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1598 Views

'Grace Mugabe must be arrested over PhD'

9 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns MDC-T violence at Bulawayo offices

9 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zambia bans Zodwa Wabantu

9 hrs ago | 2725 Views

3 ex-top cops implicated in immigration scandal

9 hrs ago | 1187 Views

'1,000' ZimPF members join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwean caught with explosives at SA border

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

NetOne appoints new bosses

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Delma Lupepe faces imprisonment

9 hrs ago | 1797 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days