Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to dish out free land to churches in a move likely to be seen as a tactic to sway the electorate ahead of the forthcoming general elections.Traditionally, Zanu PF - even during deposed Robert Mugabe's time - has appealed to churches during election season.Mnangagwa made the promise after church leaders demanded free residential and church stands at a meeting held in Harare yesterday, with the leader of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe Johannes Ndanga leading the call.Likening Mnangagwa to the Biblical Joshua who led the Israelites to the land of Canaan from Egypt after taking over from Moses, Ndanga said Mnangagwa's administration should give free land to domestic churches as the white colonial governments did to missionary churches before independence.