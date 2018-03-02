Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Harare councillors have proposed to name one of the streets in the CBD after the late opposition MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai - who died last month aged 65 after a long battle with colon cancer - is credited for changing the face of Zimbabwean politics after winning against deposed long-ruling Robert Mugabe in the 2008 elections.

During a full council meeting last week Friday, Rugare councillor Peter Moyo said council must honour Tsvangirai, who was denied national hero status, despite massive calls by public.

"Before we start the business of the day, let me state that I think the city should honour the late Tsvangirai by naming a road after him.

"We cannot ignore the fact that Tsvangirai has contributed immensely to the development and democracy of Zimbabwe," Moyo said.

He added that the late opposition leader's contribution to the improvement of the lives of Zimbabweans could not be left unnoticed.

Greendale councillor Stewart Mutizwa seconded the motion, which was later said to be addressed by the MDC-run council formally.

The proposal comes as councillors have argued that road naming should be left to local authorities after the unofficial naming of the civic centre adjacent to the Harare Magistrates Courts, which most MDC supporters call the Freedom Square while others refer to it as the Robert Mugabe Square.

Glen Norah councillor Herbert Gomba has argued that public places should not be named after little-known politicians.

"The civic centre is called so many names that we do not know what to call it. Can we be weary of naming our streets and spaces after fly-by-night politicians?

"We need to lead by example and show some semblance of order in the way we do our things.

"We cannot have people who are not elected councillors bulldozing the names of areas for us. Let us not name streets after people who are popular for a season," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Tsvangirai, #Plans, #Road

Comments

,3pce kitchen unit on sale

Tupperware on sale

Rolex watches on sale

Drinks and beer on sale

On sale is bongo gear box

Converse shoes on sale

Mobile body 6 pack ems on sale

Wanted tyres 245/70r16


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

1 min ago | 6 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

57 mins ago | 227 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

4 hrs ago | 4346 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

4 hrs ago | 4225 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

4 hrs ago | 8649 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

5 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

5 hrs ago | 4750 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

5 hrs ago | 3745 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

5 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

5 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

6 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

6 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1370 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

6 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

6 hrs ago | 1593 Views

'Life sentences for child rapists'

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

7 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

7 hrs ago | 1239 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

8 hrs ago | 1820 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

8 hrs ago | 714 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

8 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 2925 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

8 hrs ago | 6126 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

8 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

9 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mutinhiri scares Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1598 Views

'Grace Mugabe must be arrested over PhD'

9 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Obert Mpofu condemns MDC-T violence at Bulawayo offices

9 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mohadi expected at fund-raising dinner

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chief 'tie' teen to a tree for failing to pay damages

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zambia bans Zodwa Wabantu

9 hrs ago | 2722 Views

3 ex-top cops implicated in immigration scandal

9 hrs ago | 1187 Views

'1,000' ZimPF members join Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean caught with explosives at SA border

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

NetOne appoints new bosses

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

Delma Lupepe faces imprisonment

9 hrs ago | 1796 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days