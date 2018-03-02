Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
A Masvingo notorious thug was finally arrested yesterday for allegedly raping sixty women and killing several people around Masvingo.

Investigations by Bulawayo24.com proved that Charles Matanga had terrorised Masvingo prompting Churches to go into fasting and prayer for his arrest.

The prayers were finally heard yesterday (Monday) when Matanga was arrested in Mutote area near Berejena were he was drinking beer.

He is reported to have confessed his shenanigans to the police.

Cases of rape and murder are on the increase in Masvingo.






Source - Byo24News

