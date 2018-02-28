MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has hailed the citizens in the region for supporting the Crown Prince Bulelani Khumalo when the government and critics worked against the coronation at a public place even when the Chiefs were behind the prohgramme."Thank you Mthwakazi for surpporting Crown Prince Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo's coronation. This is the time not to loose hope Mthwakazi omuhle, but instead it is time that we intensify our efforts towards the attainment of our self-determination and as far as I am concerned we have conquered, we now have our King in place Matabeleland King Bulelani Collins Lobhengula Khumalo. We thank all the stakeholders who played a part and continue to play your part, your efforts are not in vain," MRP spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo said."As Mthwakazi people we already knew that Mnangagwa will not and can not support a Mthwakazi King or anything that seeks to uplift the lives of ordinary citizens of Mthwakazi, but you fought a good fight no one can take that away from you Mthwakazi Omuhle. We already knew that Mnangagwa just like his former Boss will do all he can to stop the coronation process but you remained resolute to the cause.""What we want to make clear is that our people should remain resolute and firmly courageous enough to stand against oppression. There is a lot that happened during these past few days that so some of our people being refused entry at Beitbridge border post, some detailed and questioned for hours as a delaying tactic before they were released."He said in Bulawayo the dreaded Anti riot police has been deployed to thwart any efforts to coronate the King as planned."Police fired teargas at our people who were peacefully waiting in solidarity with their Chiefs for the political motivated judgement. Overnight the Anti riot police swiftly covered the whole area in and around Barbour fields to make sure no one dare enters there. The Chiefs have been held in a meeting whole day and the people waited for them to address them, in the end it is all joy we now have a King. The Zimbabwean government allowed Peter Zwide's similar program proceed unhindered last weekend and they even recommended him yesterday through their judgement they issued in favour of him, one wonders what kind of interpretation of the law is that? In what capacity was Judge Makonese entertaining him?" he said."Over and above Ubukhosi ngumbango and there is nothing unusually about the opposition of King Bulelani's ascendancy to the throne. He has been opposed by many who previously had done nothing to the previous claimants to the throne, which is a clear manifestation that he is the rightful heir to the throne. The fact that he has the support of the Khumalo family,chiefs and the rest of us meant that he is a legitimate King and the battles that have been fought this far are a clear proof enough that he is the King."He said meanwhile Team Mthwakazi Republic Party campaign programs continue as planned as we encourage our people to rise to the occasion nothing for them without them."Matabeleland and Midlands Council and Parliamentary seats for MRP play your part, our resources are safe in our hands. The struggle is a long term plan it needs a lot of courage and resilience keep moving Mthwakazi play your part. Siyanqoba," he said.