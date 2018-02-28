COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

News / National

by Alfred Towo

Alfred Towo is a freelance journalist, young leader, youth advocate, social entrepreneur and human rights champion.

The Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development Trust (COTRAD) in partnership with The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) held a Go Register to Vote Roadshow campaign in Zaka District on the 04th of March 2018 at Four Miles Shopping Centre in ward 8. The campaign attracted hundreds of people from the local community. The roadshow was important in serving as a reminder to the electorate that the Biometric Voter Registration process is still ongoing at the provincial and local ZEC district offices until the proclamation of the election date by the president. Following the end of the Blitz, continuous Voter Registration is taking place at the 10 ZEC Provincial and 63 District offices. In Zaka district the registration process continues at the Zaka District Administrator Complex offices.ZEC officer Mr Ladislaus Ziki encouraged those who have not yet registered to come forward and register, peacefully mobilize others through checking out if their eligible family members, neighbors, friends, workmates or even girlfriends and boyfriends have registered to vote in the forthcoming general election. Persuade them if they have not done so. The ZEC official pronouncement on the 'alien' issue and unpacked the requirements for aliens to register to vote in the 2018 harmonized elections by having the required Identification Documents, birth certificates and valid passports in place. Mr Ziki highlighted that all the polling stations in Zaka Central Constituency Ward 8 namely Zaka District Administration office, Zaka Secondary School, Murerekwa primary School, Chinyaradza primary School and Mashingaidze Primary school had successfully managed to reach the ZEC required polling station thresholds.He further clarified on the thorny issue of compiling voter slips and serial numbers by ZANU PF. He stressed that, it is illegal and a criminal offence punishable by a jail term for any person, institution and or political party to collect someone's voter registration serial number and slip for whatever purpose. Mr Ziki urged people to report to the police or ZEC offices anyone found collecting the serial numbers so that the legal action is taken to curb such intimidatory tactics.The roadshow was also used to explain the provisional roadmap to 2018 polling day such as the production of a provisional voter's roll, inspection of the voter's roll (corrections, queries, objections and transfers) before the proclamation of the election date by the sitting president of the republic of Zimbabwe as guided by the constitution. COTRAD voter club members were busy distributing voter education templates and educating the people during the campaign. COTRAD Trust called all registered people to get prepared to inspect their names. Biometric Voter Registration was launched on 14th September 2017 and the ZEC BVR Statistics as of 8th February 2018 had registered 5,310,734 people. This figure includes aliens as well as people turning 18 in 2018.COTRAD is a peace building organization that envisions a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe that celebrates diversity in local communities. COTRAD peace clubs aim at raising awareness on the need for peace before, during and after elections.