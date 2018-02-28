Mnangagwa to tour project that closes out Zimbabwe

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to tour Kazungula Bridge project together with his Botswana and Zambian counterparts.Botswana government announced on the micro-blogging site, Twitter that Mnangagwa, Presidents Edgar Lungu and Ian Khama will visit Kasane for a tour on March 10.Ironically, the overall impact of Kazungula bridge project to Zimbabwe is reduced business because traffic will nolonger pass through Zimbabwe."The Kazungula bridge project (KBP) is a multinational project on the North South Corridor within the SADC region," Botswana government said.The project is being implemented by Botswana and Zambia.According to the Botswana government, the KBP will contribute to regional growth through increased traffic along the North South Corridor, reduced transit time from three days to half a day.Also, the project will facilitate trade through reduced transit time for freight and passengers, reduced time based trade and transport cost as well as improved border management operations arising from one stop border facility.KBP is the construction of a 923 metres long rail and road bridge on the Zambezi River.Commenting on Mnangagwa's announced tour of the project, social media user, Rukudzo Kahlari (@SankaraZW) said; "so Mnangagwa is attending his country's own burial event?"