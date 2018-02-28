Implement reforms first: US tells Mnangagwa

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

United States of America has told the new Zimbabwean government to implement a raft of reforms if they are to work America.In a telephonic press briefing from Washington DC, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Don Yamamoto said although at the moment, relations between Zimbabwe and America are subdued, they would love to do more."We want to see a much more dynamic and broad based investment in Zimbabwe. . . . we would like to do more.""If the new administration have stronger institutions and democratic process you will see a lot more opening on both side," said Yamamoto.He said America sees the post Mugabe era as an "an opportunity to move Zimbabwe forward on fundamental economic and political reform.""We would to see Zimbabwe take control of its own currency, expand economic development in the agricultural sector and make a strong transition to industrialization and to be the power house in the region which intended to be in the past."Yamamoto who was briefing Zimbabwean journalists on proposed visit to Africa by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said America views Zimbabwe as important.Tillerson is visiting N'Djamena, Chad, Djobouti, Addis Ababa and Nairobi from March 6 to March 13.Commenting on America's decision to extend sanctions on Mnangagwa, Yamamoto said the sanctions have no bearing on the country because they are targeted."Sanctions are directed at individuals based on governance issues during the Mugabe period," he said.