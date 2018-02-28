Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Implement reforms first: US tells Mnangagwa

by Byo24News Reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
United States of America has told the new Zimbabwean government to implement a raft of reforms if they are to work America.

In a telephonic press briefing from Washington DC, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Don Yamamoto said although at the moment, relations between Zimbabwe and America are subdued, they would love to do more.
"We want to see a much more dynamic and broad based investment in Zimbabwe.  . . . we would like to do more."

"If the new administration have stronger institutions and democratic process you will see a lot more opening on both side," said Yamamoto.

He said America sees the post Mugabe era as an "an opportunity to move Zimbabwe forward on fundamental economic and political reform."

"We would to see Zimbabwe take control of its own currency, expand economic development in the agricultural sector and make a strong transition to industrialization and to be the power house in the region which intended to be in the past."

Yamamoto who was briefing Zimbabwean journalists on proposed visit to Africa by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said America views Zimbabwe as important.

Tillerson is visiting N'Djamena, Chad, Djobouti, Addis Ababa and Nairobi from March 6 to March 13.
Commenting on America's decision to extend sanctions on Mnangagwa, Yamamoto said the sanctions have no bearing on the country because they are targeted.

"Sanctions are directed at individuals based on governance issues during the Mugabe period," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

For sale is ovhd decoder

Rolex watches on sale

Converse shoes on sale

Mobile body 6 pack ems on sale

Golf on sale

Nissan xtrail

Stands on sale

Silver rings on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Duo nabbed in Masvingo on rape and murder allegations

6 hrs ago | 1212 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa to expose looters

7 hrs ago | 2092 Views

It will be yet another 'school boy error' to let Zanu PF get away with failing to implement reforms

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Undenge bail conditions relaxed

8 hrs ago | 835 Views

Dancers gang up against Japajapa

8 hrs ago | 1246 Views

BREAKING: Mudenda slams Tsvangirai family

8 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Parties set conditions for indaba with Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor, 10 more arrested over MDC-T violence

10 hrs ago | 3024 Views

PHOTO: How citizens tied up a serial rapist before handing him to cops

10 hrs ago | 3567 Views

Mnangagwa to tour project that closes out Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Chamisa, Khupe fight, Matebeleland will encircle to protect its own

12 hrs ago | 4107 Views

COTRAD urges the Zaka rural populace to keep registering for the forthcoming 2018 general election

13 hrs ago | 751 Views

MRP hails people for supporting Crown Prince Bulelani

14 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Seven ways to boost your energy levels

15 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Notorious thug who raped 60 women nabbed

16 hrs ago | 7980 Views

Mugabe to demand Electoral Reforms

17 hrs ago | 6713 Views

Mugabe to be stripped of everything?

17 hrs ago | 20431 Views

Mnangagwa didn't come to power via a coup, says Khaya Moyo

17 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Mugabe courts the wrath of Zanu PF

17 hrs ago | 5352 Views

Chamisa violence hugely condemned

17 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Another shake up at ZRP

17 hrs ago | 8043 Views

Plans to name road after Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Undenge hunts for new job

17 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Mnangagwa promises free land to churches

17 hrs ago | 887 Views

Sex starved cop rapes colleague

17 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Chamisa tweets unity, practice violence

17 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Mugabe plots second coming

17 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Duo dupes fellow security guards

17 hrs ago | 632 Views

ZUJ condemns abuse of journalists

17 hrs ago | 79 Views

Govt phases out diesel 500

17 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mugabe bootlicking musicians hit hard times

17 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Junta-boy not leaving anything to chance, Cdes

18 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Court orders 8 Zimbabwean children to be repatriated

18 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mutinhiri resignation irkes Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 1785 Views

WATCH: Abednigo Bhebhe discussing MDC-T issues

19 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Star of David compared to Mugabe on a shirt

19 hrs ago | 2477 Views

'Life sentences for child rapists'

19 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mawarire accept elections will NOT be free, it is a 'process' - rubbish, if ED fails to implement reforms get someone competent

20 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe's rise of dissent tells us of Mugabeism's culture

20 hrs ago | 1626 Views

President Mnangagwa's Report Card - The First 100 Days

20 hrs ago | 2346 Views

MDC-T's needless resort to political violence uncalled for

20 hrs ago | 843 Views

MRP activists clash with police, claim they were provoked

20 hrs ago | 1286 Views

MDC-T wants final voters' roll audited

20 hrs ago | 903 Views

Chamisa as violent as Zanu-PF leaders, says Mangoma

20 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Khupe scoffs at Chamisa ultimatum

21 hrs ago | 3587 Views

Mnangagwa 'son' chased out of Harare South

21 hrs ago | 10339 Views

MDC-T violence in PICTURES

21 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Mugabe, NPF link jolts Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MPs distance selves from NPF

21 hrs ago | 1220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days