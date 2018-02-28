Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo deputy mayor, 10 more arrested over MDC-T violence

by Byo24News Reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have arrested Bulawayo deputy mayor and 10 more other people in connection with violent clashes that took place at their party offices on Sunday.

Rival factions supporting vice president Thokozani Khupe and the recently confirmed substantive leader, Nelson Chamisa fought bitterly after youths loyal to the later budged to disrupt a meeting which was being addressed by the former.

Banda and his accomplices are facing a case of public violence as defined in Section 36 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

Khupe, organizing secretary Abednigo Bhebhe and suspended spokesperson Obert Gutu had convened a meeting on Sunday to map the way forward on tensions that have arisen within MDC-T leadership.
 
Police could not immediately confirm the arrests, but Byo24News saw a warned and cautioned statement signed by Banda and Makokoba councilor Mlandu Ncube.

The arrested are accused of disrupting a meeting by throwing stones and in the process injuring people and destroying vehicles.

The Sunday incident is not the first in MDC-T, three weeks ago, Khupe had to run for her dear life after she was attacked by youths in Buhera during Morgan Tsvangirai's burial. She had to seek refuge in a hut at a nearby homestead.

The rowdy youth threatened to torch the hut but were called to order by the leader of MDC-T terror group called The Vanguard.

Khupe and Chamisa are fighting bitterly for the control of the party.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Khupe, #Chamisa, #MDC-T

Comments

