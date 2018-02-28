Undenge bail conditions relaxed

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Minister of Energy and Power Development, Samuel Undenge has appeared in court applying for relaxation of his bail conditions.Undenge claimed that he can be trusted highlighting that after his initial appearance in court in January this year, he has been reporting once every Friday at Highlands Police Station and he has been religiously abiding by the condition.The former minister also submitted that he intends to concentrate on farming in Chimanimani since he is no longer employed and he is having difficulties in raising the money to come to Harare and report at Highlands Police Station every Friday.Prosecuting, Michael Reza argued that such applications are supposed to be done where there are changed circumstances and in this matter, the State could not see any.In her ruling magistrate Tilda Mazhande ordered Undenge to report once every fortnight indicating that the changed circumstance is that he is no longer employed and he is finding it difficult to fork out money from his pocket.Undenge was initially arraigned before the court in January this year on allegations of abuse of office during the days he was the Minister of Energy and Power Development.He was released on US$300 bail.He was ordered to surrender his passport and not to interfere with State witnesses as part of his bail conditions.The matter was deferred to April 3.